Travel Industry Ad Spend On The Rise

Advertising investment grew by 9 per cent year-on-year for the travel and accommodation sectors.

Nielsen Ad Intel data shows that travel and accommodation investment reached $636.7 million from April 2024 to March 2025 – a 9 per cent increase on the same period a year ago.

Airlines have been a significant driver of this growth, ranking as the second-highest advertising category in the sector, rising by 15 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Emirates led the charge with a 29.6 per cent increase, followed by Air New Zealand (up 20.2 per cent) and Qantas, which increased its ad spend by 9.6 per cent. Virgin Australia, Qantas, Jetstar, Emirates, and Air New Zealand emerged as the top five airline advertisers respectively in the highly competitive sector.

Travel agents, including online platforms, have also intensified their ad investments, with spend climbing by 20 per cent compared to the previous year. Booking.com, Ignite Travel, Flight Centre, Scenic Tours Australia, and TripADeal emerged as the top five highest-spending advertisers in the category.

This surge in advertising coincides with strong consumer intentions to travel, according to Nielsen Consumer and Media View (CMV) data, with almost half of respondents (42 per cent) expressing plans to take domestic flights within the next six months, while 41 per cent intend to travel overseas within the next year.

Within Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria remain the most popular holiday states. Sydney and Melbourne continue to top the list of favoured destinations, with each attracting 9 per cent of would-be travellers. Meanwhile, the Gold Coast and Brisbane are close behind, drawing 6 per cent and 5 per cent of intended travellers, respectively.

When it comes to international travel, Japan and Europe stand out as the most desired destinations, with the USA and Canada following close behind.

Nielsen Ad Intel’s Pacific Commercial Lead, Rose Lopreiato, said: “Travellers are increasingly eager to explore again, and brands are responding with heightened promotional efforts to meet the demand. Travel advertisers who keep a close eye on competitor activity and consumer sentiment will be best positioned to make the most of it, and maximise their marketing. Knowing your competition’s strategies and aligning your own ad spend with emerging travel trends will make the difference between standing out and getting lost in the crowd”.

Glenn Channell, Nielsen’s Pacific Head of Advanced Analytics, added: “As travel surges, it’s more important than ever for advertisers to understand not only where the competition is investing, but also how consumers’ preferences are changing, at more than just the demographic level. Insights like these enable brands to craft more impactful campaigns and connect with travellers when they’re most likely to look and most ready to book.”