Tourism Tasmania Relaunches “Off-Season” Campaign With Sensory Media, Via Starcom

Tourism Tasmania has relaunched its “Off-Season” campaign with new sensory media, via Starcom, to inspire people to travel south during winter.

Using sensory media, Starcom has been able to place adverts, created by BMF, across a range of channels.

Tourism Tasmania CEO, Sarah Clark said: “Now in its third year, the ‘Off Season’ campaign is putting Tasmania front-of-mind as a must-do winter destination. This year we are pleased to present sensory media experiences to our audiences to create excitement and anticipation for a wintery holiday in Tasmania.”

The campaign will feature an OOH “domination” of Martin Place station in Melbourne; a 3D podcast travel guide with Acast, narrated by “not so ordinary” storytellers; and the return of Broadsheet’s Tasmania print edition, plus online content.

Other campaign activity includes 2D neon billboards across the Eastern Seaboard with JCDecaux; light rail wraps in Sydney via Torch; a Yahoo integration in DOOH, with audience re-engagement on programmatic audio; a three-part video series with Rolling Stone; online video advertising with Warner Music Group; and a launch partner for Binge’s ad-supported tier.

Starcom business director, Sophia Roche-West, said: “The ‘Off Season’ is back and this year it’s even bolder. Expect more creativity and more cultural stimulation. To inspire people to experience it themselves, we needed to start delivering on the feeling. Introducing sensory media to the mix. Experience what the ‘Off Season’ has to offer via interactive station dominations, bespoke print editions, narrated 3D audio travel guides and much more.”

The campaign runs until the end of July.

CREDITS:

Tourism Tasmania

Lindene Cleary, Chief Marketing Officer

Jen Clark, Acting Head of Brand Marketing

Tom Sherson, Paid Media Manager

Marli Tapsall, Paid Media Manager

Sarah Hassett, Assistant Paid Media Manager

Jessica Lopes, Paid Media Coordinator

Peter Kilpatrick, Brand Manager

Kate Saunders, Brand Manager

Sarah Cann, Brand Manager

Felicity Williams, Assistant Brand Manager

Bonnie Olsson, Brand Coordinator

Starcom

Andrew Vaughan, Client Service Director

Sophia Roche-West, Business Director

Manon Jardin, Account Director

Mitchell Brown, Account Manager

Marina Barcellos, Account Coordinator

Amy Liang, Group Investment Director

Bianca Mou, Investor

Livana Weng, Performance Director

Georgia Dunsford, Performance Manager

Sherie Meka, Performance Executive

BMF – creative

Clemenger – user experiences

Orchard – digital