BMF took to the 2024 season with purpose, playing hard, thinking long and racking up scoreboard pressure where it counted. With a 90.5 per cent staff retention rate, seven new client wins (including Endeavour Group), and not a single account lost, this full-service indie proved it knows how to defend a lead and build for the future.
Creatively, BMF dominated the field. With more than 60 awards, including B&T’s Branding, Design & CX Agency of the Year and host of campaign awards. It was also Effie’s Effective Agency of the Year, BMF didn’t just compete, it set the pace.
The agency’s game plan, the ‘Long Idea’, continues to punch above its weight, delivering cultural cut-through and behavioural change across major campaigns for ALDI, the Australian Government, and Tourism Tasmania. It’s a strategy rooted in marketing effectiveness, helping BMF build long-lasting, trustworthy brands and cementing its reputation as an effective behaviour change agency.
But not every stat sheet shines. While BMF’s gender pay gap improved from 13.3 per cent to 9.6 per cent, it is still above the 5 per cent benchmark and fielding just one woman in its four-person exec team.
There is effort off the ball, from structured DEI initiatives to internal coaching, succession planning with a gender lens, partnerships with D&AD Shift and CareerTrackers, and over 750 hours of staff training. These steps helped it win the People & Culture Award at the B&T Awards.
With 28 new hires and creative that makes an impact well beyond the siren, BMF is playing the long game and winning. Strong on culture, sharp in execution, and backed by strategy, it remains a top-tier contender. With a few structural adjustments, it will be well placed to challenge for the title in 2025.
Department of Social Services ‘The Algorithm of Disrespect’
The Algorithm of Disrespect is an interactive platform that immerses parents in a hyper-real simulation of the harmful, algorithm-driven content targeting teens on social media to reveal just how easily toxic behaviour spreads online.
Aldi ‘Go A Little Extra’
‘Go A Little Extra’ campaign embraced the joyful excess of Christmas with a tongue-in-cheek rollout of 614 festive assets, including a 450kg Gravy Boat Boat, celebrating the national tendency to go big, even when we say we won’t.
‘Don’t Let A Car Change Who You Are’
The ‘Don’t Let A Car Change Who You Are’ campaign challenged Australia’s rising road toll by placing dangerous driving behaviours in everyday social settings, using absurdity to prompt drivers to reflect and rethink their actions behind the wheel.
In 2024, our focus on brand building, business transformation, and effectiveness delivered one of our most successful years yet. We were named Agency of the Year three times – at the Effies, Real Media Awards and B&T Branding, design & CX Agency of the Year.
We won 7 new clients, created 80+ pieces of work, launched 7 brand platforms, and maintained an industry-leading 90.5 per cent retention rate while hiring 28 new BMF-ers.
We also took home 60+ awards, including B&T’s Award for Culture (for the second consecutive year) and the Grand Effie alongside 10 Effies (three Gold, three Silver). Because at BMF, substance, soul, and scale come together to create work that delivers.
A standout year on the scoreboard with creative wins, client growth, and cultural strength. But to hit a perfect 10, BMF needs to lift its leadership diversity and pay equity are still lagging. The talent and intent are clearly there, now it’s about turning that into top-tier consistency across every part of the organisation.