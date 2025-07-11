B&T's season report

BMF took to the 2024 season with purpose, playing hard, thinking long and racking up scoreboard pressure where it counted. With a 90.5 per cent staff retention rate, seven new client wins (including Endeavour Group), and not a single account lost, this full-service indie proved it knows how to defend a lead and build for the future.

Creatively, BMF dominated the field. With more than 60 awards, including B&T’s Branding, Design & CX Agency of the Year and host of campaign awards. It was also Effie’s Effective Agency of the Year, BMF didn’t just compete, it set the pace.

The agency’s game plan, the ‘Long Idea’, continues to punch above its weight, delivering cultural cut-through and behavioural change across major campaigns for ALDI, the Australian Government, and Tourism Tasmania. It’s a strategy rooted in marketing effectiveness, helping BMF build long-lasting, trustworthy brands and cementing its reputation as an effective behaviour change agency.

But not every stat sheet shines. While BMF’s gender pay gap improved from 13.3 per cent to 9.6 per cent, it is still above the 5 per cent benchmark and fielding just one woman in its four-person exec team.

There is effort off the ball, from structured DEI initiatives to internal coaching, succession planning with a gender lens, partnerships with D&AD Shift and CareerTrackers, and over 750 hours of staff training. These steps helped it win the People & Culture Award at the B&T Awards.

With 28 new hires and creative that makes an impact well beyond the siren, BMF is playing the long game and winning. Strong on culture, sharp in execution, and backed by strategy, it remains a top-tier contender. With a few structural adjustments, it will be well placed to challenge for the title in 2025.