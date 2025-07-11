AWARD School Launches First Collaborative Brief In 40+ Year History

For the first time since its inception, AWARD School has introduced a team-based brief, inviting students across the country to work in pairs to tackle a two-week creative challenge.

The initiative will launch next week, as the 2025 course enters its final fortnight.

To take part, students must pair up with a classmate in their state and submit one joint concept within the two-week deadline.

“AWARD School has always celebrated the power of solo thinking, but real-world creativity is a team game. This new brief creates space for both,” Sharon Edmondston, executive creative director at The General Store and AWARD School national co-head said.

“It’s a chance for students to test their chemistry, push their thinking, and develop ideas that wouldn’t be possible alone. It reflects how great work actually happens in the industry, together,” Edmondston added.

The concept was developed by Damien Eley, AWARD School alumni and co-creative chair of LA-based agency The Many, who recently opened the agency in Australia. Loosely modelled on AWARD School’s entrepreneurial-style Brief 10 – Commercial Creativity – the new challenge centres on a cultural provocation rather than a traditional advertising brief, aiming to bring ideas that are timely and culturally relevant.

State winners will be announced at Graduation Night in early August, with the national winning team crowned at the 46th AWARD Awards during This Way Up, Australia’s advertising festival of creativity, on 14 August.

“We hire teams for a reason,” Scott Dettrick, AWARD School national co-head and national executive creative director at M&C Saatchi Group said.

“This is a powerful way for students to find their voice as a duo and start building the kind of creative muscle they’ll need to thrive in the real world,” Dettrick added.