NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (10/07/2025): Wimbledon May Not Have Aced The Ratings But Hijikata Is Winning Hearts

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read
Credit: Instagram

It may not have taken out the top spot but given the time difference, Wimbledon has an impressive ratings showing last night with the late session raking in a total TV national reach of 673,000 and a national average of 220,000 – almost beating the NRLW in terms of averages.

As the tournament approaches its pointy end, one Aussie is keeping Australian tennis fanatics glued to their screens at all hours of the night. Rinky Hijikata, who barely knew his new doubles partner David Pel before Wimbledon began, last night powered through to the men’s doubles final.

The makeshift Aussie-Dutch pairing pulled off a nail-biting 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (11-9) semi-final win against top seeds Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić, saving two match points along the way. Hijikata joins an elite list of Australians to reach the doubles final in the past decade, including John Peers, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

A 2023 Australian Open doubles champion with Jason Kubler, Hijikata will now aim for his second Grand Slam title, this time alongside Pel, as they prepare to take on the British duo of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in a final that is bound to do the numbers for Nine.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (03/07/2025): Nearly 800K Tune In For Joanna Lumley’s ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Danube Tour
  2. TV Ratings (06/07/2025): Travel Guides Hits 1.15M As San Fran’s Robots Take the Wheel
  3. TV Ratings (8/7/25): ‘Murder By Mushroom’ Documentary Brings Numbers For Nine
  4. TV Ratings (09/07/2025): NSW Blues Loss Proves A Winning Formula As Origin Game Three Smashes Records
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Telstra Launches One-Off Ad During State Of Origin Decider
Clemenger BBDO Sydney office.
Agency Scorecard: Clemenger BBDO
Matt Coote.
Matt Coote Takes New Senior Role At GumGum
Spenser Skates.
Amplitude Acquires Kraftful To Embed AI-Native Voice Of Customer Capabilities
Register Lost your password?