TV Ratings (10/07/2025): Wimbledon May Not Have Aced The Ratings But Hijikata Is Winning Hearts

It may not have taken out the top spot but given the time difference, Wimbledon has an impressive ratings showing last night with the late session raking in a total TV national reach of 673,000 and a national average of 220,000 – almost beating the NRLW in terms of averages.

As the tournament approaches its pointy end, one Aussie is keeping Australian tennis fanatics glued to their screens at all hours of the night. Rinky Hijikata, who barely knew his new doubles partner David Pel before Wimbledon began, last night powered through to the men’s doubles final.

The makeshift Aussie-Dutch pairing pulled off a nail-biting 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (11-9) semi-final win against top seeds Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić, saving two match points along the way. Hijikata joins an elite list of Australians to reach the doubles final in the past decade, including John Peers, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

A 2023 Australian Open doubles champion with Jason Kubler, Hijikata will now aim for his second Grand Slam title, this time alongside Pel, as they prepare to take on the British duo of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in a final that is bound to do the numbers for Nine.