TikTok Celebrates Its LGBTQIA+ Community With Visionary Voices List

In honour of TikTok‘s official media partnership with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this year, the social media brand is celebrating and recognising the collective visibility and impact of the LGBTQIA+ community by introducing TikTok Australia’s first-ever TikTok Visionary Voices list and pride campaign, #YouBelongHere.

Every day, people from all walks of life show up on TikTok to build connection and community, showcasing their happiest and funniest moments, along with the most raw and authentic parts of their lives. As a platform that thrives to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok has been powered by the contributions of incredible LGBTQIA+ community who inspire others through their creativity, passion, and advocacy.

Through a year-long program, TikTok will be amplifying the voices within the community showcasing creators, partners, and the significance of embracing your authentic self; a commitment embodied in TikTok’s Mardi Gras Visionary Voices initiative. Recognising 13 Australian LGBTQIA+ creators and small business owners who are using the platform to educate, entertain, and advocate for this community, TikTok’s Visionary Voices will share their unique community stories and experiences throughout the year and at Sydney Mardi Gras.

“The LGBTQIA+ community is one of the strongest and most vibrant communities on TikTok, and we take great pride in spotlighting, celebrating and uplifting this amazing part of our community. We’re committed to amplifying the voices of our diverse creators as they continue to reach new audiences, build careers, and drive a positive impact in Australia. TikTok’s Visionary Voices will be at the centre of TikTok’s and Sydney Mardi Gras’ festivities, and throughout 2024, will continue to remind us that pride is a year-round celebration worth embracing each day,” said a TikTok spokesperson.

“Our partnership with TikTok is a fantastic expression of our shared journey towards greater visibility and connection within the LGBTQIA+ community. TikTok has emerged as a vital platform for the voices of the LGBTQIA+ communities, enabling individuals to share their stories, celebrate their identities, and find a sense of belonging. This partnership magnifies our collective efforts to foster an environment where everyone can be their authentic selves, freely and proudly,” said Sydney Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith.

Meet TikTok’s LGBTQIA+ Visionary Voices:

TikTok’s Visionary Voices are recognised across three categories, including Creators, Small Business Owners, and Industry Disruptors.

Creators: Representing TikTok as Visionary Voices, creators will also share their experiences on the official @SydneyMardiGras TikTok account, as well as their own channels.

@cleopatratrashbag (she/her) Adelaide: Kayla, a proud queer advocate on TikTok fosters a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community, inspiring others to embrace authenticity and live boldly. As a passionate fashion creator, she shares daily outfit inspiration, curated with care and creativity. Not only does she curate looks, but Kayla also designs some of them herself, adding her unique flair to the fashion world while promoting inclusivity and self-expression.

@lindynrowland (he/him) Melbourne: Lindyn, a proud Wiradjuri & Waiben Island Gay man in Naarm (Melbourne), is renowned for his TikTok catchphrase “Hi my Tiddas & Budoos.” He inspires both the Blak and LGBTQIA+ communities through his daily vlogs, aiming to create a safe and inclusive space where everyone feels valued and respected.

@mitch.greer (she/her) Sydney: Mitch is a transgender creator based in Sydney known for her fashion, beauty and GRWM live streams. Her quick wit and humour along with her unique outlook on being trans is what keeps her TikTok viewers engaged.

@sofialigeros (she/her) Canberra: Sofia, once a corporate worker, she now embraces van life as a nomadic traveler. On TikTok, she shares her spontaneous adventures across Australia and the globe, reflecting her transformation from societal expectations to her authentic, free-spirited self. She encourages her followers of all ages to pursue their dreams and embrace their true selves.

@pierreelhagee (he/him) Sydney: Pierre- Anton is known on TikTok for his globally recognised “pierre-verse” characters, humorous skits, creativity and bubbly personality. He spreads joy, positivity and entertainment through his content on TikTok, where his followers from all backgrounds tune in for dopamine doses.

Industry Disruptors:

@edanmcgovern (she/her/they/them) Sydney: Edan is a standout figure in the TikTok community, adored by many. As a comedian and podcaster, she brings charm and a fresh perspective to the Sydney comedy scene. On TikTok, Edan injects pure queer joy into predominantly straight spaces, paving the way for other LGBTQIA+ entertainers to thrive.

@stupidmaya (she/her) Sydney: May-a is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter and content creator who amplifies her voice as a proud lesbian through her music on TikTok. Delving into themes of identity and neurodivergency, May-a’s work gained recognition in 2022 with a feature on Flume’s “Say Nothing,” topping Triple J Hottest 100 and appearing in Netflix’s Heartbreak High.

@rebelwilson (she/her) Sydney: Rebel is an Australian actress, writer, and producer who champions body positivity. Renowned for her iconic roles like Fat Amy in ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, Rebel has soared to fame as a Hollywood actress, captivating audiences all over the world with her talent and authenticity.

@itsrachibaby (she/her) Melbourne: Srirachi is a dynamic force igniting the Australian music scene and TikTok with her electrifying energy and talent. Hailing from Naarm (Melbourne), and of Vietnamese descent, Srirachi stormed onto the scene in 2020 with her debut single “Arky,” collaborating with acclaimed artist, Ecca Vandal. As an openly queer artist, she challenges stereotypes and inspires LGBTQIA+ youth to embrace their identities.

Small Business Owners:

@styledbyesther (they/them) Melbourne: Esther Rix, Melbourne’s glamorous drag queen sensation dazzles audiences with her singing talent and entrepreneurial flair. As the owner of Styled by Esther, a leading custom wig styling business, she creates stunning wigs for drag and burlesque artists worldwide, including stars from Drag Race franchises.

@eiitanbroude (he/him) Perth/Sydney: Eitan’s unwavering passion for fashion led him to pursue a career in the creative realm after school. Studying fashion design, he established his own distinctive fashion brand and now showcases his genderless and seasonless clothing on TikTok whilst creatively expressing himself.

@Joshandmattdesign (he/him) Melbourne: Josh & Matt, artists, designers, and TikTok creators from Melbourne, spread love and creativity through their content. They invite their global audience on a wild ride decorating their dream house and sharing inspiring lifestyle moments. Their aim is to empower the LGBTQIA+ community to embrace individuality and experience the world with love and creativity.

@nursajat237 (she/her) Sydney: Nur Sajat is a self-made beauty industry entrepreneur who has built a successful cosmetics company called ‘Nur Sajat Beautician’ in Sydney. On TikTok, she is known for her beauty, lifestyle and drag queen content.

TikTok’s ‘Mardi Gras Visionary Voices Celebration’ will be live-streamed on Thursday, 29th February, 5:30pm – 8:30pm, from @tiktoklive_aunz. Hosts Jeremy Franco @jezbreezy, and Triple J host, Latifa Tee @latifatee, will interview some of our most innovative queer creators such as @mitch.greer, @eiitanbroude, and @edanmcgovern, with music performances by G Flip @gflipmusic and Srirachi @itsrachibaby.