Three Customer Retention Strategies That Can Help Australian Businesses Build Long-Term Loyalty
In this opinion piece, Patrick Sim, senior vice president for the APAC and MEA regions at Epsilon (pictured above), talks about ways companies can go about building lasting relationships with their clients.
If there’s one thing that companies have learnt from the pandemic is the importance of keeping customers happy and having them continuously come back to the brand. While providing a positive customer experience is key, extending those positive experiences to build brand loyalty is crucial for retaining customers, and ultimately to ensure longevity of your brand.
The importance of customer retention
Customer retention is the act of keeping customers loyal to your brand, influencing repeat purchases and preventing them from going to a competitor. Companies with high customer retention offer a product or service that provides enough value to customers for the price that they don’t feel the need to stray. This helps to strengthen customer loyalty and keep customers satisfied.
A report from ResearchAndMarkets.com anticipates the Loyalty Programs Market in Australia will increase 75 percent from US$3.7 Billion in 2021 to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2026. The report noted that the growing usage of loyalty and rewards programs among consumers in Australia has also prompted businesses, large and small, to launch their programs over the last three to four years.
This is a huge opportunity for Australian companies. While new customer acquisition is important to sustaining business — it is equally important (and probably less costly) to focus on nurturing relationships with existing customers that know your brand, are already interested in your products or services and are more easily persuaded to repeat purchases.
Retained customers are ripe to become loyal customers, not only buying your brand repeatedly, but also making an emotional connection and influencing those around them (like friends and family) to purchase.
Three customer retention strategies that work
- Know your customers
The best method when it comes to retaining customers is knowing them , and it all starts with data. Data is one of the most valuable resources in your arsenal when it comes to retaining customers.
The proliferation of access to first-party data (from website visits, emails, mobile apps and social interactions) allows businesses to truly understand their customers. But it shouldn’t stop there. Companies can harness this information with third-party data (like people’s interests, preferred travel locations, hobbies, basic demographics) for a holistic customer profile they can use to engage existing customers online and offline, to drive emotional connections.
A Forrester Wave: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021 report noted that “understanding the behaviours, needs, and motivations of loyal customers is a requirement for any successful loyalty strategy.”
By using data and insights to lead their customer retention marketing, companies are setting themselves up for long-term loyalty success with their customers.
- Engage on omnichannel
According to the 2020 Omnichannel Statistics Report, omnichannel strategies see 287 percent higher purchase rates and 13 percent more AOV compared to single-channel marketing strategies.
In today’s digital economy, companies need to consider using all channels to reach customers. A successful retention marketing strategy begins by mapping your customer journey, then connecting with existing customers across all channels seamlessly (apps, mobile wallets, web, online and offline). That way, you’re meeting the customer where they are, and rewarding them in the currency of their choice, resulting in higher purchase rates, while keeping them engaged and satisfied with your brand.
An omnichannel strategy goes beyond transactional, one-dimensional discounts and instead offers personal customer experiences.
- Make emotional connections
Customers who feel an emotional connection to a brand are far more valuable.
During the pandemic, consumers were looking for more than surface-level connections with brands and this will continue well into a post-COVID world. Consumers still crave that trust and authenticity brands brought to the table in 2020. And companies that want to retain customers, need to humanise their brands and create emotional connections with their customers, to garner even greater customer loyalty.
Loyalty programs help customers better connect with the brand. If brands can provide flexibility and compassion to customers as well as generosity and goodwill, they will find that customers will be more willing to engage with them, especially since customers are providing companies with personal data which allows brands to establish and nurture a more intimate relationship with their customers.
So, don’t think you can slack off when it comes to your existing customers. One of the keys to better customer retention is relationship building that you can further by creating emotional, trustworthy connections.
Strong customer retention programs have the ability to:
- Surprise & delight with rewards ( clever use of experiential and unique rewards with high perceived value)
- Improve customer service through real-time, relevant 1:1 communication
- Boost satisfaction by anticipating customer needs
- Engage customers on social media channels
Loyalty is an outcome, not a program
Truly progressive brands have evolved to look at all of their existing customers and new customers through a loyalty lens; not only those who are enrolled in their customer loyalty program. These innovators practice brand-level loyalty, using their customer retention strategies and tactics to create exceptional customer experiences, inspire passion and trust, and engender long-term relationships to keep repeat customers.
Emotional connections serve as the steppingstone to enlist customers into a permission-based customer loyalty program. From there, the brand can glean the data and insights to deepen the relationship and deliver more personalised experiences that inspire a share of life, share of wallet, time and heart from customers. It’s also important that customers feel confident that their privacy and preferences are being respected, which will keep them coming back.
Please login with linkedin to commentCustomer Loyalty Epsilon
Latest News
James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]
MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]
“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent
TikTok has fast become the tool of savvy marketers, wily influencers and, as you'll read here, utter dickheads.
Why Channel 10 Is Taking A Gamble On New Reality Show Hunted
10's Hunted is set to be the hot new show you'll all be talking about in the office. That and Amber Heard's bowels.
Foodie Queen Nigella Lawson Slams TV Food Shows As A “Theatre Of Cruelty & Humiliation”
If B&T actually had editorial guidelines, it would include not a bad word's to be said about Leigh Sales, Ita & Nigella.
Thursday TV Wrap: The Chase Brings In Enough Eyeballs To Secure Seven A Win
After Nine's Origin gave everyone a right shellacking, Seven issues a "not so fast, big boy" with Thursday night win.
M&C Saatchi Launches $35K Prize For Emerging Artists
Dreamt of being hung at London's Saatchi Gallery? Here's your chance! (Note: talent being an obvious prerequisite too.)
Why Partnerships Are Essential To Create Great Outcomes In Modern Media
This expert espouses the value of partnerships in today's media. Not discounting the role pure hatred can play either.
Tips On How To Express Yourself Without Losing Your Shit
Are you the office door slammer, the "I do everything" or author of passive aggressive kitchen notes? Read this & fast.
Proofpoint’s Successful Podcast ‘Hackable Me’ Returns For Second Season
'The Hackable Me' podcast returns for a second season. Not good news if you missed season one, however.
Peter Helliar Reveals He Was Nervous About Chrissie Swan Filling In For Carrie Bickmore
Why does it often feel that the hosts of The Project are far more entertaining drama than the program itself?
LinkedIn Data Reveals Entrepreneurial Women Leading The Charge
You can hear the Eurythmics' 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' in this article. Which is better than 'Wonderwall'.
Indie Agency Edge Appoints Gary Walmsley To Head Up New Brand Practice
Gary Walmsley joins the Edge crew. Happy to go by Gazza, the Gazman or, when more formality is required, Mr Walmsley.
Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]
ADIA Joins Forces With ACMA To Fight SMS Scams
In bad news for Nigerians everywhere, ADIA has joined forces with ACMA in fighting SMS scams.
FINAL WARNING: Entries For Best Of The Best Close Today!
Don't get your Best of the Best entries in by 5pm this afternoon, you'll be feeling worst of the worst come Monday!
iD Collective Wins PR & Comms For Pub Group W. Short Hospitality
B&T would never have thought it, but apparently pubs need PR-ing too. As is evident by this news.
Sydney’s UTS Names Tracy Chalk As Chief Marketing & Comms Officer
UTS names new marketing & comms boss who reveals no plans to extend the institution's toga parties or beer bong nights.
Twitter Australia Releases 2022 Trends Report – Three Billion Tweets & Three Big Movements
Twitter Australia's trends report is here. Alas, no signs of the return of velour, trifle or the music of Art Garfunkel.
Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]
Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]
ACCC Will Not Oppose Telstra’s Acquisition Of Fetch TV
ACCC says it won't oppose Telstra's acquisition of Fetch TV. Which comes as a relief to Fetch's three subscribers.
Maxibon Announces Breakfast-Inspired Waffle On Campaign & New Flavour
Maxibon completely ignores four decades of nutrition advice & government PSA campaigns to launch breakfast ice-cream.
“Tone Deaf!” Carrie Bickmore Gets Called Out For Commenting On The Gender Pay Gap
Carrie in strife for talking gender pay gap despite her $1.5 million salary. Still refusing to read Lisa's book too.
TBWA\Sydney And Mycar Tyre & Auto Launch Ad Campaign Putting People First
When you consider how much mechanics charge, you'd reckon they'd have a few more celebrities in their ads.
“Suck it Up!” Andrew Johns Gets Roasted Online Over Origin Dig
Many people are calling last night's Origin the best ever! And not just Queenslanders and drunk people either.
Ad Council Reveals Findings Of Report Into Gender Inequity, Mental Health & Negative Behaviours In Australia’s Adland
New report into Australia's adland reveals a few As, plenty of Bs, some Cs and a note home to your parents.
TikTok Launches New Tools For Customising Viewing Preferences
TikTok unveils its latest wizardry, as Zuckerberg quietly seethes "they will rue the day."
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Best & Most Brutal State Of Origin Match Ever Brings In 1.7 Million
Are you stuck working with a Queenslander today? Fear not, the gloating should finish by about December.
New MiQ Study Finds Key Changes In Aussie Shopping Habits
New study finds key changes in Aussie shopping habits including avoiding the lettuce aisle & giving Myer a big miss.
BCM Group Pigs Out On Hog’s Breath Cafe’s Creative & Marketing
Much like the mysterious Black Stump and Sizzler chains, B&T was unaware Hog’s Breath was still a functioning entity.
Dentsu Ad Spend Report Predicts 8.7% Global Growth Through 2022
Dentsu predicting strong spends through 2022. Meaning you can up the Chrissie party from Hog's Breath to Harbour cruise.
Ryvalmedia To Launch In Sydney, Nabs Carat’s Bianca Falloon As GM
Think we've reached 'peak' media agencies? Proof there's always room for one more comes this news.
Wunderman Thompson Reveals Global Report Into What’s Driving Inclusion For Brands
Wunderman Thompson releases 'Inclusion’s New Wave' report. And it's the most thorough report B&T's skimmed all week.
McKenzie Partners Snags The Spice Tailor Account Win
McKenzie Partners investing in some charcoal tablets after winning curry purveyor The Spice Tailor's media & creative.
Jess Clancy Wins 2022 Brian White Scholarship
Jess Clancy has won the 2022 Brian White Scholarship. That's a radio prize, she didn't actually win Brian White.