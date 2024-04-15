The Works Appoints Jerome Gaslain As Growth Creation Partner

The Works, part of Capgemini has appointed Jerome Gaslain as its newest addition to the partner team.

Lead image L-R: Damian Pincus, Julie Dormand, Jerome Gaslain, Claire Stapleton.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, both here in Australia and throughout Europe, Gaslain brings a wealth of knowledge to the newly created role.

Renowned for his visionary approach and unparalleled expertise in driving brand growth through digital innovation, Jerome arrives at The Works having worked on brands like Coke Zero, Nike, Gucci, Levi’s, Oppo, Disney, Apple, Toyota, and Vodafone. He has recently returned from 4 years working at AKQA Amsterdam and The &Partnership in London.

“I’m delighted to be joining the dynamic and talented crew at The Works, where the air is buzzing with excitement and fun. I’ll be bringing my blend of management finesse, innovative thinking, social savvy, and digital dexterity to our clients while calling Australia home once again. I have been a fan from afar of The Works’ vibrant culture and with Capgemini’s solid backing, my mission is to cultivate a garden of creative and commercial growth. I can’t wait to embark on the exciting journey ahead,” said Gaslain.

Damian Pincus, founder and growth creative partner added‘I couldn’t be more ecstatic to welcome Jerome. As The Works embarks on its long-term vision to be a Growth Creation Company, we needed to find a creative leader who is an innovator and has a deep understanding of the capability of digital and social channels to drive growth for our clients.”

Jerome is the perfect fit both culturally and professionally and is a top human too, he will be working hand in hand with Claire Stapleton who was recently appointed to creative director,” he added.