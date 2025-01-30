The Eye-Watering Cost Of Advertising At The Super Bowl & Why Brands Are Still Paying It

Super Bowl ads have always been expensive, but this year, they’ve hit a jaw-dropping new high. Brands are forking out $12 million (AUD) for just 30 seconds of airtime during Super Bowl LIX on February 9, smashing last year’s record of over $11 million. But, despite the price hike, demand is stronger than ever.

Despite the insane price tag, brands are still lining up for the privilege of spending an absurd amount of cash for a half-minute of screen time.

“As we’ve escalated price, it hasn’t really moved to scare anybody away,” said Mark Evans, EVP of sales at Fox Sports.

Who’s Spending the Big Bucks?

Fox has already sold about 10 of the most expensive spots, with major brands like Uber Eats, Bud Light, and MSC Cruises snapping up 60-second ads—meaning they’re dropping a casual $25.6 million (AUD) each.

Unlike past years, where one industry dominated, 2025’s Super Bowl will have a mix of snack, beer, tech, auto, and finance brands. Evans did tease that we would likely “see a little bit more AI-specific advertising, as that’s certainly infiltrating everybody’s world.”

One category you won’t see much of? Movie trailers. Hollywood is pulling back on Super Bowl ad buys, thanks to post-pandemic budget cuts, last year’s writer and actor strikes, and even the LA wildfires. State Farm, a major Super Bowl advertiser, also pulled out this year due to the January fires in California.

2025 will also signal the return of funny and outlandish Super Bowl ads. Brands are leaning into humour, nostalgia, and sheer entertainment value—the tried-and-true Super Bowl ad playbook. “Three or four years ago, we hit sort of a rock bottom where people were so worried about social issues and were so worried about not offending anybody that it almost became a little bit dry,” said Sean Muller, chief executive officer and founder of iSpot.tv.

After years of making waves with its edgy branding and unconventional stunts, Liquid Death is diving headfirst into Super Bowl 2025 with its first-ever national ad during the games broadcast on Fox in the US. The canned water brand, which prides itself on being the rebel of the hydration world, has officially graduated from regional spots and packaging pranks to the big leagues with the confirmation of the spot that will air during the first half of the game.

In the grand tradition of Super Bowl commercials that make us laugh, scratch our heads, and inevitably crave something to snack on, Uber Eats is also returning to the Big Game with its fifth consecutive ad—this time with a star-studded lineup and a food-centric conspiracy theory.

The 60-second spot, directed by Jim Jenkins of O Positive and created by Special Group U.S., leans into the hilarious “Football is for Food” campaign starring Matthew McConaughey. If you’ve been wondering why football is packed with terms like “turnovers,” “pancake blocks,” and “scrambles,” McConaughey has an answer: it’s all an elaborate ploy to sell you food.

Joining him in this culinary caper are the ever-gracious Martha Stewart and pop star Charli XCX, who bring their own flavour to the campaign.

Instacart, an American personal shopping app, has revealed a teaser for its upcoming and inaugural Super Bowl ad. The ad features the Old Spice Guy (real name Isaiah Mustafa and still in good nick), the Pillsbury Doughboy and Heinz wiener dogs, all iconic figures from adverts of days past in their own right.

The Celeb Factor: 65% of Ads Feature Famous Faces

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without celebrities galore, and 2025 is keeping that tradition alive. iSpot.tv reports that 65% of Super Bowl ads in 2024 featured celebrities, a massive jump from just 31% in 2010.

Expect a dose of nostalgia, too. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan will recreate their famous “When Harry Met Sally” scene for a Hellmann’s mayonnaise ad. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt will team up for Meta’s smart glasses spot. And even GoDaddy is back after an eight-year break, featuring Walton Goggins launching a very meta goggles business.

Football, Taylor Swift & Kendrick Lamar

The game itself—Chiefs vs. Eagles—already promises big ratings, especially with Kansas City chasing a historic three-peat. But let’s be real: Taylor Swift fans will be tuning in to catch glimpses of her cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and speculating if she will take the stage alongside Kendrick Lamar for the halftime show.

All this adds up to a TV juggernaut. Last year’s 123.4 million viewers made Super Bowl LVIII the most-watched U.S. broadcast ever. “In this fragmented media world that we live in today, it’s super hard to get this level of audience all at once,” said Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot.tv.

So, is an $12 million ad worth it? If you’re asking, you probably don’t have the budget. But for brands looking to make a big splash, go viral, and own the conversation, it’s still the ultimate marketing stage.

