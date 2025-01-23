CampaignsFeaturedNewsletter

Instacart Resurrects The Old Spice Guy For First Super Bowl Spot

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Instacart, an American personal shopping app, has revealed a teaser for its upcoming and inaugural Super Bowl ad. 

The ad features the Old Spice Guy (real name Isaiah Mustafa and still in good nick), the Pillsbury Doughboy and Heinz wiener dogs, iconic figures from adverts of days past.

TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. and Instacart’s creative studio created the campaign.

Spots during the Super Bowl are thought to cost US$7 million (AU$11.13 million at the moment). Will resurrecting a bunch of famous characters give Instacart a return? We’ll have to wait and see.

Related posts:

  1. SLATHER SPF Reminds Aussies ‘The Sun Is Not Your Friend’ In Slightly Terrifying Spot Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN & Haven’t You Done Well
  2. “Our Vision Is To Do Things That Haven’t Been Done Before”: How HOKA’s Cushion House Is Redefining Experiential Advertising
  3. Square Taps Sunday Gravy For New ‘Service Still Matters’ Brand Platform
  4. Kawai Pianos Launches ‘Instrumental For Life’ Brand Platform Via Ogilvy
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

PHD Wins Zurich’s Media In Australia
TV Ratings (23/01/2025): Sabalenka Dominates ‘Soulmate’ Showdown As Aussie Singles Absence Hits Viewership
Myer’s Bold New Era: Loyalty Revamp & Premier Merger Set To Redefine Retail Landscape
Roy Morgan: Woolies & Coles Plummet From Most Trusted To Most Distrusted Brands
Register Lost your password?