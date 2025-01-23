Instacart Resurrects The Old Spice Guy For First Super Bowl Spot

Instacart, an American personal shopping app, has revealed a teaser for its upcoming and inaugural Super Bowl ad.

The ad features the Old Spice Guy (real name Isaiah Mustafa and still in good nick), the Pillsbury Doughboy and Heinz wiener dogs, iconic figures from adverts of days past.

TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. and Instacart’s creative studio created the campaign.

Spots during the Super Bowl are thought to cost US$7 million (AU$11.13 million at the moment). Will resurrecting a bunch of famous characters give Instacart a return? We’ll have to wait and see.