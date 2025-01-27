CampaignsNewsletter

Matthew McConaughey, Martha Stewart & Charli XCX Serve Up Super Bowl Gold In Uber Eats Spots

In the grand tradition of Super Bowl commercials that make us laugh, scratch our heads, and inevitably crave something to snack on, Uber Eats is returning to the Big Game with its fifth consecutive ad—this time with a star-studded lineup and a food-centric conspiracy theory.

The 60-second spot, directed by Jim Jenkins of O Positive and created by Special Group U.S., leans into the hilarious “Football is for Food” campaign starring Matthew McConaughey. If you’ve been wondering why football is packed with terms like “turnovers,” “pancake blocks,” and “scrambles,” McConaughey has an answer: it’s all an elaborate ploy to sell you food.

Joining him in this culinary caper are the ever-gracious Martha Stewart and pop star Charli XCX, who bring their own flavour to the campaign.

“The Super Bowl plays perfectly into our concept—the inextricable link between football and food,” said Danielle Hawley, global executive creative director at Uber. “Creatively, we saw a lot of joy from the ‘Football is for Food’ campaign. We wanted to capitalise on that and bring it all together.”

And they’ve done just that. The teasers, already making waves on TikTok and TV, are dripping with viral potential. In one clip, Martha and Charli hop on the TikTok “We listen, and we don’t judge” trend, hilariously admitting their misconceptions: Martha thought “Charli XCX” was a WiFi password, while Charli assumed Martha was catering the shoot.

Another video has the duo parodying the “This and Yap” trend, swapping drinks and desserts for caviar, champagne, chips, and a bedazzled green Uber Eats purse.

Meanwhile, McConaughey turns football into a food seminar, pointing out how even the Super Bowl’s Roman numerals, LIX, sound suspiciously like “licks.” And don’t get him started on the game’s location: the Caesars Salad Superdome. Really, you can’t argue with this logic.

Uber Eats is embracing its reputation for quirky Super Bowl ads packed with celebrities. Last year, it reminded us Uber Eats delivers more than food with a forgetfulness-themed ad featuring Jennifer Aniston, Usher, and Jelly Roll.

So, as you gather around the TV for Super Bowl LIX, be prepared for laughs, maybe a little head-scratching, and definitely some cravings. After all, if McConaughey is right, football isn’t just about touchdowns—it’s about takeout.

