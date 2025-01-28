Liquid Death Enters The Big Leagues With First Super Bowl Spot

After years of making waves with its edgy branding and unconventional stunts, Liquid Death is diving headfirst into Super Bowl 2025 with its first-ever national ad during the games broadcast on Fox in the US.

The canned water brand, which prides itself on being the rebel of the hydration world, has officially graduated from regional spots and packaging pranks to the big leagues with the confirmation of the spot that will air during the first half of the game.

The in-house team at Liquid Death and its production arm, Death Machine, are handling the creative for the ad, though the concept is being kept under wraps – the commercial won’t even be pre-released online. Instead, we’ll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to see what chaos Liquid Death has in store.

If history is anything to go by, the brand isn’t one to play it safe. Its 2022 regional Super Bowl debut featured kids chugging cans of Liquid Death to Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law,” gleefully confusing everyone who thought they were watching a beer ad.

And who could forget last year’s audacious “Biggest Ad Ever” stunt, which auctioned off advertising space on its packaging?

Coinbase emerged victorious, snagging prime real estate on 500,000 cases of Liquid Death—a move the brand cheekily claimed had more reach than the Super Bowl itself.

This year, Liquid Death will share the spotlight with a handful of other beverage brands, including Mountain Dew and Cirkul, as well as Coffee Mate and a lineup of alcohol heavyweights like Budweiser and Coors Light.

