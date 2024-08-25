The Cost Of Running Ads Is Up, But Quality & Safety Are Down, Reverse Your Brand (& Agency) Fortunes With Curation

Nishanth Raju, Managing Director APAC, Lotame shared how Lotame Curation is tailored to high performance for tailored audiences.

“Be more efficient”. “Do more with less”. “Personalise every interaction”. It’s the soundtrack to every advertiser’s waking nightmares. The competing pressures to deliver effectiveness without risking efficiency have reached a boiling (over) point. The cost of running ads is up along with inflation, but addressability and brand safety are down.

Curation is poised to transform the advertising industry and reverse brand and agency fortunes.

First, it’s important to acknowledge how we got here and the very real and present dangers to working media dollars.

Addressability gap is widening

With deprecation of third-party cookies now in consumer hands, advertisers and their agencies are struggling to assess how large the impact on addressability will be. They have already observed reduced match rates and audience delivery through demand-side platforms (DSPs), which can be largely credited with the commoditisation of data and supply. Sole reliance on logged-in environments may fall short of delivering the necessary incremental reach and scale advertisers need to achieve campaign objectives.

Solving the efficiency/efficacy conundrum

Advertisers have long experienced a tug of war between programmatic’s promise of efficiency and its efficacy. Everyone in the programmatic demand and supply chain strives to reduce costs while maximising profits. Whether it’s the demand side eliminating duplicate requests or the supply side traffic shaping to improve monetisation, advertisers are squarely in the middle with the onerous task of balancing efficiency and efficacy. It’s no surprise that low-cost media often wins out. But optimizing for efficiency can sometimes hinder an advertiser’s ability to reach their target audience, resulting in underwhelming outcomes.

Getting closer to the customer suffers

Bringing new, differentiated insights to brands or boardrooms is key to staying funded and employed. Often the drive for efficiency results in generic insights recycled campaign after campaign. Getting closer to the customer requires some amount of data savvy and the in-house talent to devote to analytics. Despite the mandate to be data-driven in all things, advertisers and agencies may be challenged when it comes to linking analytics to core business outcomes. The consumer experience can suffer as a result as high-value customers are overlooked in favor of spray and pray contextual approaches.

Smart curation offers a lifeline

Private marketplaces (PMPs) are by no means new to advertisers. They offer significant value in the direct to media relationship. Traditionally, however they come with higher costs and require significant time and resources to manage. A smarter option does exist and significantly benefits marketers and publishers while creating an improved experience for consumers.

Lotame’s curation service tackles data quality and inventory reliability challenges through strategic collaboration between data and supply sides. By leveraging differentiated data, it creates custom audiences and contextual packages aligned with marketer KPIs, resulting in a streamlined approach that minimises unnecessary decision-making and waste. This ensures every impression sent to the DSP is high-performing, optimising the supply side for improved performance and campaign outcomes, most importantly closing the addressability gap.

To foster long-term partnerships and become more than just executors, brands need fresh, unique insights, not recycled versions from previous campaigns. Lotame’s ability to deliver these added value insights sets it apart. By leveraging custom audience’s behavioral clues and contextual extension, Lotame offers incremental, unduplicated reach to its clients. Efficiency, effectiveness, and innovation have become synonymous with curation offerings like Lotame’s due to their ability to drive tangible results.

Get all the upside of a private marketplace deal minus the heavy lift. Lotame Curation delivers in full, fast with tailored audiences and inventory, tuned to high performance before a single impression is served. With dynamic pricing, you’ll realize more of your working media dollars and turn those waking nightmares into dreams fulfilled.