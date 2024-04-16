Tara Ford To Serve On Titanium Jury At Cannes Lions
Tara Ford, chief creative officer of The Monkeys and Accenture Song, is set to serve on the Titanium jury at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The Aussie adland legend said that she “can’t wait” to join the panel of judges and that the Award was particularly close to her heart.
“Titanium is all about pushing boundaries and moving the industry forward so I’m super excited to see the work and discuss it with this superstar jury,” she posted on Linkedin.
Ford is joined on the jury by:
- Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer, VML
- Ali Rez, chief creative officer, Impact BBDO
- Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB
- Jayanta Jenkins, VP, creative, Starbucks
- Maria Garrido, chief marketing officer, Deezer
- Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe
- Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing officer, Bayer
- Samantha Silva De Almedia, director, diversity and innovation, Estudios Globo
- Yasuharu Sasaki, global chief creative officer, Dentsu Group.
Fellow Australia-based creatives making their way to the south of France include:
- Jeremy Hogg, Executive Creative Director, Howatson+Company — Outdoor Lions
- Kent Boswell, Creative Tech and Innovation Director, The Hallway — Digital Craft Lions
- Rose Herceg, Country President Australia and New Zealand, WPP, ANZ — Creative Data Lions
- Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Officer, CHEP Network — Social & Influencer Lions
Ford is no stranger to gongs, either. The Monkeys picked up two awards at last year’s B&T Awards — the Best PR Campaign for its “England Bitter” work for VB and the NSW Agency.
