Study: A Third Of Aussies Use Social To Research Brands
Meltwater and We Are Social have released Digital 2023 Australia, their latest annual report highlighting the most notable findings on digital trends and social media in Australia.
Download the report HERE.
The research highlights the growing significance of digital in Australia, with internet usage and social media engagement reaching new heights. According to the study, 96.2 per cent of the population, or 25.31 million people, are internet users, and the number of active social media users stands at 21.30 million, or 81 per cent of the population.
When it comes to media consumption, the study found that internet users aged 16 to 64 spend an average of 5 hours and 51 minutes each day using the internet, a decrease of 5.9 per cent from the previous year. On the other hand, the average daily time spent using social media has increased by six per cent to two hours and four minutes (up seven minutes). The popularity of podcasts has also continued to rise, with a 16.7 per cent increase in the average daily listening time.
Social media is increasingly a key source of information for 61.5 per cent of users aged 16 to 64 (+5.9 per cent), with almost one in three internet users visiting social networks to look for information about brands and products – up by 7.3 per cent since this time last year. Facebook and Facebook Messenger continue to be the most popular social media platforms, followed by Instagram and TikTok.
The Digital 2023 Australia report also showed that TikTok saw the most significant rise in usage, with users spending an average of 29 hours and 36 minutes per month on the platform, a 6-hour and 12-minute increase (26.5 per cent) since last year. This means Australia has the highest TikTok monthly usage time in the world. In comparison, Facebook users spend 17 hours and 48 minutes, while YouTube users average 17 hours and 6 minutes, per month.
TikTok was also the second most downloaded mobile app in Australia in 2022, behind Australian Taxation Office’s myGovID and followed by BeReal, and earned the fourth spot among mobile apps driving the highest in-app consumer spend, behind Disney+, Tinder and YouTube.
Ross Candido, VP ANZ and South-East Asia at Meltwater said: “Social media should be a key strategic focus for marketers as consumers are spending more and more time on social platforms to discover and research new brands and products. As social intelligence can help brands capture important insights on consumer content preferences, it will play an important role for brands to optimise their campaigns and engagement with audiences. Tapping into this rich dataset will be essential to capture the attention, trust and loyalty of consumers.”
Suzie Shaw, CEO at We Are Social Australia, said: “There has been a shift in internet usage patterns in the last year: Australians are spending more time than ever on social media, despite the decrease in time spent on the internet overall. Social media is one of the go-to sources for brand discovery for consumers, making it a crucial channel for marketers to reach their target audience. As social media offers a more engaging and immersive experience, users are increasingly turning to social to make decisions on what to watch, where to travel, and what to buy, with TikTok playing an especially significant role in influencing consumer choices. Its unique algorithm and content captivate Australians for an hour a day, providing a great opportunity for marketers to reach a highly engaged audience. It is now more critical than ever for brands to have a strong presence on social media, and to understand how to navigate the ever-evolving culture of the internet and influencers, in order to connect with people in a meaningful way.”
Video consumption continues to be on the rise, with 87.6 per cent of internet users aged 16-64 consuming some form of video content. Gaming videos have seen a 4.3 per cent increase while influencer videos and vlogs have experienced a 4.2 per cent increase.
When it comes to privacy and security, the study revealed that 40.1 per cent of online adults decline cookies on websites at least some of the time, 34.2 per cent use ad blockers, 36.8 per cent worry about how companies might use their online data, and 33.2 per cent prefer to remain anonymous when using online services. This highlights the continued importance of online privacy and security for users, and the need for marketers to reconsider their media approach.
The Digital 2023 Australia report also shows how people are regularly choosing to purchase consumer goods through the internet, with 19.46 million Australians spending a total of USD 39.57 billion.
Fashion, food, and beverages are growing, with fashion now accounting for USD 9.8 billion (+2.1 per cent), food for USD 3.81 billion (+4.4 per cent), and beverages for USD 2.76 billion (+6.2 per cent). The online travel and tourism industry is also experiencing growth, with an increase in annual spending for flights (USD 7.34 billion, +123 per cent), car rentals (USD 850.7 million, +30.4 per cent), long-distance buses (USD 70.27 million, +23.6 per cent), hotels (USD 4.28 billion, +32.4 per cent), package holidays (USD 2.02 billion, +21.8 per cent), vacation rentals (USD 924.8 million, +63.6 per cent), and cruises (USD 190.6 million, +35.1 per cent).
Social media is proving to be a valuable source of information, with 24.8 per cent of internet users aged 16 to 64 discovering new products and services via social ads. The main channels for online brand research among this age group include search engines (55.6 per cent), product or brand sites (35.8 per cent), consumer reviews (33.4 per cent), and social networks (32.5 per cent).
Total ad spend across all channels reached USD 15.56 billion in 2022, a 7.8 per cent increase from the previous year. Digital ad spend, which includes search and social media, made up 75.8 per cent of the total with USD 11.80 billion, a 10.4 per cetn increase from the previous year. Social media accounted for 31.5 per cent of total digital ad spend with USD 3.71 billion, an 11.6 per cent increase. Annual spend on digital ads reached USD 11.80 billion, with the highest increases in digital video ads (USD 3.08 billion +15 per cent), influencer marketing (USD 379.4 million +19.4 per cent), and digital audio ads (USD 106.5 million +19.9 per cent).
Please login with linkedin to commentmeltwater We Are Social
Latest News
Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program
The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.
B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia
Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]
UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]
“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor
There's three things B&T can never get enough of - alcohol (given), long lunch (paid for) & the glorious Ms Pomeranz.
Troye Sivan Fronts Calvin Klein’s Local Pride Campaign “This Is Love”
Do you like looking at attractive people in their underpants while pretending it's "project research"? Perve away here.
Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters
Fed up with being mistaken for overpriced ice-cream & large condoms, Magnum & Co decides on badly needed name change.
The Baby-Mother Of All Jeans, Levi’s, Debuts Witty Anniversary Campaign
Who hasn't got a pair of old Levi's stashed in the cupboard alongside a juvenile diary & shredded photos of your ex?
Non-Alcoholic Booze Brand Inks Deal With Sydney Uni
Sydney Uni students can now choose an array of non-alcoholic drinks. How anyone's going to get a root is anyone's guess.
Aussie Trio Turn Kanye Merch Into Yarmulkes
If Kanye thought 2022 was the year from hell, as you'll read here, 2023's off to a bad start too.
The IMAA Hosts Industry Event ‘Operation Kickoff’ To Kickoff 2023
Indie agency association IMAA hosts inaugural conference. Holding company execs seen in crowd in wigs & moustaches.
News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops
Work at News Corp? Well, it appears Rupert is having no more of you swanning about in your silk robe stuffing caviar.
Sling & Stone Takes A Big Bite Out Of Krispy Kreme’s PR
As an idea to make Krispy Kreme even more addictive, they should start putting heroin in them.
John Travolta Serves Up Grease-Inspired Super Bowl Stinker; As P. Diddy Saves The Day
There are two schools of thought on Grease - loved it, hated it or you've not seen it. Which is actually three schools.
TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night
A lack of acting skills apparently no impediment to TV success, as the beauties of Home & Away push Seven to a win.
Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit
It appears the metaverse is coming for your fitness now too, seemingly unconcerned about your unused gym membership.
The Oz Names Kate Racovolis To Lead Its Media & Marketing Growth Agenda
You could say The Australian's Growth Agenda is almost a rival to B&T. Still, we're confident we'd win any dance off.
Fabric Renames Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building For World Pride
Think Sydney goes uber gay at Christmas? You ain't seen nothing yet with WorldPride kicking off next week.
SCA Pinches GroupM’s Seb Rennie As Executive Head – LiSTNR Commercial
GroupM's Seb Rennie shifts over to the radio biz, claiming the move is "music to my ears!"
Bohemia Unveils New Positioning & New Focus On “Handcrafted Memorable Media”
B&T was a lucky attendee at last night's Bohemia party. We've still got the arancinis in our coat pocket this morning.
Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber
Deloitte's Tim Den Braber joins Bastion. Confesses he still wears his Deloitte tracksuit when washing the car.
Study: The Number Of Influencers Impacted By Fraud Continues To Decrease
Study reveals influencers less likely to be impacted by fraud. Hasn't stopped more fraudulent influencers, however.
Stellar Named PR Agency For Bathers’ Pavilion’s L’Enclume Residency
Admittedly, this one's purely for the foodies among B&T's readership. As for B&T, we're more garbage gutsies, really.
Why The Push Towards Sustainability Is An Opportunity For Publishers In 2023
This expert argues we shouldn't look at sustainability as having to put a fourth bin out but, rather, as an opportunity.
News Corp Unveils New Look Body+Soul
Do you only buy the Sunday papers for the latest anal cleanse diet? There's exciting news with this relaunch.
Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads
Government announces public hearing into gambling ads. B&T has enquired about the availability of bar & TAB facilities.
Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]
Hootsuite Unveils Its 2023 Social Media Marketing Resolutions
Want to brush-up on your social media marketing skills? Well, this offers more brush than Bunnings' broom aisle.
Melissa McCarthy Fronts New Booking.com Campaign Via Zulu Alpha Kilo
Does brain say "tropical holiday" yet bank balance says "you're deadset broke"? Find something in this Booking.com ad.
Publicis Sapient Acquires Tquila ANZ To Expand Salesforce Capabilities
B&T's not exactly sure how to correctly pronounce Tquila. That said, we have had tequila with a few Es in the past.
TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal
There's been a cheating scandal on MAFS! B&T believed that was the entire premise of the show in the first place.
TikTok & Dymocks Team Up For On- And Offline Retail Campaign
Just by stepping into a Dymocks, you immediately feel smarter. Like stepping into a KFC, you immediately feel fatter.
Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]
French Road Safety Ad Dismantles Toxic Masculinity & Tugs At The Heart Strings
Do you tailgate, speed, fail to indicate? Become less of a dickhead with this French road safety spot.
Aussies Set To Blow $485 million On Valentine’s Day Or $118 Each
B&T has our usual Valentine's plans - drink a bottle of gin & phone an ex at 3am to tell them what we really think.
Blue Steel Returns! Ben Stiller Reprises Derek Zoolander For Pepsi’s Super Bowl Spot
Derek Zoolander returns! Thankfully, it's the Derek from the original & not the one from 2016's diabolical Zoolander 2.