Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account

Independent agency Special PR has been tapped as the PR partner for PepsiCo brands Pepsi, Red Rock Deli, and Smith’s, extending Special Group Australia’s remit with the global giant.

The appointment will see Special PR develop creative earned campaigns, PR strategy and activation, content development, media relations, publicity, and influencer relationships across Australia, with a focus on Gen Z and culture.

Special PR, founded in Australia by ex-Havas talent Alex Bryant, was launched nationally in July last year with the ambition to set a new benchmark in culturally relevant and purpose-driven earned creative campaigns.

“When thinking about the type of clients and work we want to do with Special PR, PepsiCo fits the bill in every way. The ambition, bravery and incredible partnership ethos built between PepsiCo and Special so far has already allowed us to unlock such exciting work, which we can’t wait to unveil. This partnership aligns with our strategic ambitions of building a strong cultural and consumer lifestyle practice,” said Bryant.

Vandita Pandey, chief marketing officer ANZ, Snacks & Beverages at PepsiCo, said the company is thrilled to continue its partnership with Special in Australia. “Special PR’s passion for culture, creativity and ideas, which really get people talking, was a clear selling point for us. The team’s ambitious spirit and individual track records across the consumer and lifestyle space proved Special PR to be the perfect partner,” she said.

This extension follows a successful competitive tender process in 2022, during which Special Group was awarded PepsiCo’s creative and advertising accounts for the Pepsi, Red Rock Deli, and Smith’s brands.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our incredible teams in both Special Group and Special PR together with PepsiCo. With the clever and creative minds working on these brands, we look forward to continuing to create standout work that challenges conventions,” said Lindsey Evans, partner and CEO of Special Australia.

The combined PepsiCo work for Special Australia and Special PR has so far seen the unveiling of Pepsi Max’s latest “Tastes OK” campaign, which was yesterday named B&T’s Campaign of the Month, and Red Rock Deli’s launch of their new brand platform, ‘Awaken Your Senses,’ with a unique collaboration with Pnau. Both campaigns launched earlier this month.

The 2023 launch of Special PR in Australia further ingrained the agency group’s Trans-Tasman offering. The PR model had already proved successful in New Zealand after Special PR launched in 2021.




