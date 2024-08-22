Snooza Launches Brand Refresh Via BrandFit

Snooza, has undertaken a complete brand refresh that builds upon their 35-year legacy of premium quality and comfort, while ushering in a new chapter dedicated to modernising their brand presence. With a refreshed aesthetic, newly launched website and expanded product designs, Snooza’s transformation injects new life into the brand and cements its place as leaders in pet wellness.

The new vision, led by strategic rebranding agency BrandFit, comes at a pertinent time for the brand as it has recently come under the new ownership of pet wellness company Happy Hound Collective, while also marking 35 years in the industry.

“At Snooza, we are committed to continuously evolving to ensure we remain at the forefront of product innovation and customer experience. As we enter a new phase of the business, we felt it was a pertinent time to refine our brand and embrace our uniqueness, our expertise and our heritage”, said Luke Horton, general manager, Snooza.

Kirby Vann, director of BrandFit, sought to encapsulate the essence of Snooza and its history of catering to the needs of every Aussie dog. A catchy new tag line, “No two dogs snooze alike”, captures Snooza’s distinctive approach to offering diverse, tailored sleep solutions that hinge on thoughtful design and quality craftmanship.

“We chose to partner with BrandFit to bring our vision to life because they are experts in what they do and had the relevant tools and experience to create a bespoke transformation that honoured Snooza’s rich legacy”.

Designed to optimise the buying journey, Snooza’s newly launched, mobile-friendly website offers personalised solutions for customers looking to buy the best bed for their dog. It includes a questionnaire on their dogs’ needs and preferences. Snooza’s revamped digital home also houses a suite of lifestyle photography that embodies the essence of modern Australian living.

Drawing inspiration from the Australian landscape, Snooza’s new colour palette will complement its signature red with shades of burnt orange, rich blues, and emerald greens. The new colour scheme will flow through all aspects of the brand’s aesthetic, including product design. Two new colourful launches, the Modern Daybed in Emerald Green and the Lux Cuddler in Nutmeg, are available now.