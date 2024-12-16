Snapchat Partners With McDonald’s To Test Promoted Places On Snap Map

Snapchat has begun the first Australian test of new ad placement, Promoted Places, with local launch partner McDonald’s. These new placements are a natural extension of the way Gen Z already engages with businesses on Snapchat and will help advertisers expand their reach with the Snapchat community through one of the most widely used parts of the platform, the Snap Map.

Promoted Places highlight sponsored places of interest on the Snap Map, helping our community discover places that they want to visit. The Snap Map is used for exploration and browsing to learn more about what your friends are up to, what is happening nearby, and which places are “Top Picks” based on the Snapchat community’s visitation trends.

Ryan Ferguson, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand at Snap Inc. said “Snap has found that marking Places as “Top Picks” drives a typical visitation lift of 17.6% for frequent Snapchat users relative to those shown a place without an annotation. This drives business exposure and incremental visitation to their locations.”

“With more than 350M Snapchatters worldwide using the Snap Map every month, Promoted Places will give advertisers the ability to reach incremental customers, gain visibility and engage with users in a new, local, and innovative way. We’re excited to see the impact this has for McDonald’s and future partners”, said Ferguson.

Snapchat in Australia reaches around 90% of people aged 13-24, who love using the Snap Map to keep in touch with their friends and the world around them.

“McDonald’s is thrilled to partner with Snap Inc. for the first Australian test of Promoted Places. We’re always looking for innovative ways to engage with our customers and reach new audiences,” said Martin Newman, national media manager at McDonald’s.

“This integration with Snap Map allows us to connect with the Snapchat community, and especially Gen Z, in a relevant way, highlighting our restaurants to those exploring their local area and looking for their next McDonald’s experience. We think Aussie Snapchatters will love looking out for the iconic Golden Arches on the Snap Map.”

“We believe in finding the right platforms and formats to tell our clients’ stories. For McDonald’s, reaching Gen Z is a priority, and exploring innovative solutions like Promoted Places on Snap Map allows us to engage this audience within a contextually relevant environment,” said Emily Bosler, managing partner at OMD Australia.