Snap Says “Sorry In Advance” For New AI Cock-Ups

Snap has jumped on the AI bandwagon, launching My AI, a new chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology.

The new chatbot will be available for Snapchat+ subscribers — Snap’s subscription service that gives users access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features.

The photo-sharing app said that the AI can recommend birthday gift ideas, plan a hiking trip, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your lactose-tolerant friends.

But, the company also cautioned:

“As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!”

So, if it goes all racist, don’t blame Snap — it’s just the nature of the tech!

The company also said that all conversations with My AI will be stored and could be reviewed to improve the experience. “Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice,” Snap added.

Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot, which is powered by similar tech from OpenAI to Snap’s My AI, recently compared one Associated Press reporter to Hitler and said they were short, ugly, and had bad teeth.

Google’s Bard AI tool, which received a rushed release after Microsoft stole a march on the launch, even managed to drop the ball at its launch event.

It said that the James Webb Space Telescope took the first pictures of a planet outside our solar system. However, the first photos were taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope. Google’s parent company Alphabet lost around AU$144 million in its stock valuation as a result.