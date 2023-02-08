Alphabet Loses $144 Billion After Bard AI Blunder

Alphabet Loses $144 Billion After Bard AI Blunder
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Alphabet, the parent company of Google, lost US$100 billion (AU$144 billion) in market value after its Bard AI tool made a hash of answering a question at its launch event.

In a promotional tweet, Google posted a GIF video of Bard answering a relatively simple question.

Bard was asked “What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?”

Amongst other things, it replied that the JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside our solar system.

However, space boffins at Reuters were quick to point out that the first pictures of a planet outside our solar system were taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004.

Google debuted its Bard AI tool the day after Microsoft held an event announcing that it was integrating a more advanced version of ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.

A Google spokesperson said that the error was, in fact, not a bad thing at all as it provided its testing program with more feedback.

“This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we’re kicking off this week with our Trusted Tester program,” they said.

“We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.”

The markets, however, were not convinced at Alphabet shares slid as much as nine per cent in regular trading. Microsoft’s shares rose by around three per cent.

Does this mean that the AI wars are over before they really began? Far from it. While Microsoft’s ChatGPT integration with Bing is an important step, it is prudent to remember that no one uses Bing.

It also remains unclear how AI-generated search results will play with search advertising, which is a huge money spinner for Google and many other companies.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bard ChatGPT Google Microsoft

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]