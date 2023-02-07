Microsoft Launches New “More Powerful Than ChatGPT” Bing & Edge

Microsoft has unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine with AI-powered search results that it claims will “reinvent search.”

The Edge browser (y’know, the one that you have to use to install Google Chrome when you get a new PC) also gets the changes.

Microsoft promises that the new AI tools “deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content.”

“We think of these tools as an AI copilot for the web,” the company said.

The new versions of Bing and Edge will offer more relevant results for simple searches such as sports scores, stock prices, and weather forecasts. However, it also comes with a new sidebar that shows more comprehensive answers if you want them.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chairman and CEO.

“Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

The AI will also be able to review results from across the web to summarise the answers you’re wanting. For example, Microsoft said if a user is looking for an egg substitute in a cake, it will be able to provide detailed results in the moment, rather than forcing the user to scroll through multiple results.

A new chat experience will also help users refine results for more complex searches, such as planning a detailed trip itinerary or looking for a TV to buy. Users will be able to continue asking for more details, clarity, and ideas.

Bing can also create content! It can help users write emails, create a five-day itinerary for a vacation along with links to book your travel and accommodations. Or it can help users prep for a job interview or create a quiz for a super fun trivia night. The new Bing also cites all its sources with links.

The whole thing is powered by OpenAI tech — the company behind ChatGPT and that Microsoft recently invested US$10 billion into. However, the company said the smarts behind the new Bing and Edge are “more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search.”

“It takes key learnings and advancements from ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 – and it is even faster, more accurate and more capable,” the company continued.

Will it be enough to make anyone switch to Bing or Edge? Probably not.