Microsoft Launches New “More Powerful Than ChatGPT” Bing & Edge

Microsoft Launches New “More Powerful Than ChatGPT” Bing & Edge
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Microsoft has unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine with AI-powered search results that it claims will “reinvent search.”

The Edge browser (y’know, the one that you have to use to install Google Chrome when you get a new PC) also gets the changes.

Microsoft promises that the new AI tools “deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content.”

“We think of these tools as an AI copilot for the web,” the company said.

The new versions of Bing and Edge will offer more relevant results for simple searches such as sports scores, stock prices, and weather forecasts. However, it also comes with a new sidebar that shows more comprehensive answers if you want them.

Microsoft bringing the romance one search query at a time.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chairman and CEO.

“Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

The AI will also be able to review results from across the web to summarise the answers you’re wanting. For example, Microsoft said if a user is looking for an egg substitute in a cake, it will be able to provide detailed results in the moment, rather than forcing the user to scroll through multiple results.

A new chat experience will also help users refine results for more complex searches, such as planning a detailed trip itinerary or looking for a TV to buy. Users will be able to continue asking for more details, clarity, and ideas.

Bing can also create content! It can help users write emails, create a five-day itinerary for a vacation along with links to book your travel and accommodations. Or it can help users prep for a job interview or create a quiz for a super fun trivia night. The new Bing also cites all its sources with links.

The whole thing is powered by OpenAI tech — the company behind ChatGPT and that Microsoft recently invested US$10 billion into. However, the company said the smarts behind the new Bing and Edge are “more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search.”

“It takes key learnings and advancements from ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 – and it is even faster, more accurate and more capable,” the company continued.

Will it be enough to make anyone switch to Bing or Edge? Probably not.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Microsoft

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]