Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality

Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world.

A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot.

The lens will prompt users to take a selfie by tapping the ‘Tap the Screen’ button. From there, generative AI will serve users a unique ‘Anime’ version of themselves based on their appearance and surroundings.

Finally, users will be able to share the image directly with friends or on Spotlight.

This is the latest expansion to Snap’s AI suite of tools, including My AI, its AI-powered chatbot. The company said that more than 150 million have sent more than 10 billion messages on My AI, making it one of the largest consumer chatbots available today.

