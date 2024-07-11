Skateboarder James ‘Chappo’ Chapman Among Australia’s Fastest-Growing Influencers In June

Australian influencer marketing platform Fabulate has lifted the lid on the fastest growing creators and brand accounts in Australia.

This is the second time Fabulate has used monthly data from its Fabulate Discovery Platform to help marketers and agencies uncover the best up and coming Australian creators on TikTok, Instagram and Youtube.

Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s Head of Strategy and Talent called out some of the more notable creators in June’s list include James Chapman who is a skateboarder, surfer and advocate for short stature people.

“When you look at a TikToker like James Chapman, who had videos that last month generated videos with up to 55 million views, you see why he is connecting with audiences,” Ronald said.

“It’s not just that James does light hearted dance routines but it’s his use of the platform to give a fun, sometimes comical, and always authentic snapshot of his life that is engaging the audience. Similarly comedian He Huang’s Instagram videos are also a lesson for creators in how to build a large audience, with some of her videos from the Melbourne Comedy Festival garnering 12 million plus views thanks to her hilarious stand up gigs.

“This month we also loved the growth of the Drake Supermarkets YouTube account. While still relatively small on subscriber numbers, compared to its bigger competitors it’s really providing a lesson for brands in how to use YouTube shorts to grow and connect particularly with younger audiences – when some of its content is getting 10m views.

“It’s such a varied collection of creators coming through the Fabulate lists each month. What they all have in common is their ability to connect with Australians and also overseas audiences in a really compelling way and one which speaks to the media and creator economy in 2024.”

Ronald added that through the data new insights on which Australian creators were connecting with audiences were being uncovered.

“Each time we look at each month’s data we’re always impressed with the breadth and diversity of the Australian creator ecosystem,” Ronald added. “From Queensland nurse Rob using TikTok to better inform people in first aid treatment to YouTube dad Luke teaching DIY reno or foodie Ezzat exploring Melbourne’s best eateries on Insta, and everything in between Fabulate’s Discovery data is allowing marketers unlock access to some incredible creators who are each building strong communities behind them. Each in a very different way.”