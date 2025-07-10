Mitchell Greenway Appointed Chair Of The IAB Executive Technology Council

IAB Australia has announced Mitchell Greenway, managing director APAC at OpenX has been appointed as the chair of its Executive Technology Council (ETC) and now becomes the ETC representative on the IAB Australia board.

Greenway replaces Nicole Prior, who was most recently head of media and adtech solutions APAC at Microsoft Advertising.

With over 15 years’ experience in the digital industry, Greenway has held roles across agency, adtech, and publisher organisations including Bauer Media Group, Yahoo7 (Yahoo! Australia), Val Morgan, and Cirrus Media Australia. As APAC lead for omnichannel supply-side platform (SSP) OpenX, he spearheads programmatic innovation and is responsible for driving growth across the region.

A vocal advocate on key industry themes, and an active member of IAB Australia, Greenway is passionate about future-proofing the digital advertising industry.

The IAB Executive Technology Council is focused on identifying and addressing critical issues in advertising technology innovation, providing key insights, leadership, and strategic guidance with a particular focus on the digital value chain. A key priority for ETC is developing and upskilling the industry by guiding the IAB Mentorship Program. It also works collaboratively with IAB Australia’s technology-focused councils on several ongoing projects, most recently delivering definitions and guidance around Made for Advertising sites.

The ETC includes representatives from media and technology companies, including Carsales, Cartology, FreeWheel, Google, GumGum, Half Dome, Index Exchange, InMobi, Integral Ad Science, Kinesso, LiveRamp, Magnite, Microsoft Advertising, News Corp Australia, Nine, Ogury, OpenX, Publicis Groupe, PubMatic, REA, Seven, StackAdapt, The Trade Desk, WPP Media and Yahoo!

“Mitchell brings a raft of experience and insights to his new role as Chair of the IAB Australia Executive Technology Council. His understanding of the adtech, agency, and publisher experience will be invaluable as the Council advances its plans to support the industry,” commented Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of Chair of the Executive Technology Council. The ETC has long played a pivotal role in elevating technical standards, fostering cross-industry collaboration, and supporting sustainable growth across the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Greenway on his appointment.

“I look forward to continuing that work, driving greater alignment between publishers, platforms, and advertisers while helping the next generation of leaders through mentorship and education. In a time of rapid transformation across CTV, privacy frameworks, AI, and measurement, the ETC’s role is more vital than ever.”