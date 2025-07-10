TrinityP3 Launches BetterPitch Framework To Help Marketers Run Agency Reviews

Pitch consultancy TrinityP3 has unveiled BetterPitch, a new framework designed to help marketers run faster, smarter and more effective agency reviews.

The launch of BetterPitch coincides with the opening of TrinityP3’s annual State of the Pitch survey, now in its third year. Each year, the survey invites agencies of all sizes to share their experiences and insights on the pitching process.

“Our decision to launch BetterPitch reflects two consistent truths. Firstly, while marketing has evolved dramatically in recent years, the pitching process has largely remained unchanged. Secondly, the feedback we continue to hear is that pitching can and should be better,” Darren Woolley, global CEO of TrinityP3 said.

“Most pitches in this market are led by marketers themselves. With BetterPitch, we’re equipping them – whether they work with us or not – with the tools to ensure their process is fast, fit, focused, flexible and even fun,” Woolley added.

As part of the BetterPitch initiative, TrinityP3 is launching a suite of free tools to support marketers in assessing their agency relationships and preparing to go to market. These include a BetterPitch checklist to help marketers determine if a pitch is necessary, an ad cost checker to benchmark agency costs and a pitch cost checker to estimate the financial and time commitments involved in the pitch process.

“One of the biggest challenges for agencies is the resource drain associated with pitching. These tools allow marketers to better understand the burden they may be placing on agencies, and how to design a more efficient process,” Woolley said.

TrinityP3 will also offer a free one-hour consultation for marketers seeking guidance.

In launching its annual The State of Pitch survey, TrinityP3 noted its 2026 survey will be open from now until 31 December.

“The State of the Pitch has become a fixture in the industry calendar. It provides unique insights into what’s working and what’s not in the pitch process.This year, we have also rolled it out in Canada and the US are now moving to roll it out in Germany as well,” Woolley said.

“Now that ‘The State of Pitch’ is firmly established in Australia, we would love to continue growing the pool of agencies and hopefully get more agencies giving us their anonymous feedback on what’s working and what isn’t when it comes to pitching,” he added.