CampaignsNewsletter

Macca’s Unveils ‘Brekkie Comes First’ Integrated Campaign Via Wieden+Kennedy Featuring ‘Hopecore’ Memes

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
List of Images 1/6

Following Wieden+Kennedy Sydney’s first work for Macca’s last month, the agency is back again with a new campaign, ‘Brekkie Comes First’ for Macca’s.

Wieden+Kennedy opened its Aussie office back in January after Macca’s put part of its creative account up for pitch in October 2024.

The fully integrated campaign features a 30 second film set to the ‘80s ballad “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette. Titled ‘Delicious Heartache’.

The film was directed by Revolver’s Taso Alexander. It shows a montage of fans who missed Macca’s breakfast looking longingly at those who were lucky enough to make it in time.

“For plenty of people, the best bit of Macca’s is brekkie. To them, breakfast really does come first. And it sucks to miss it,” Roy Leibowitz and Chris Wilson, group creative directors, W+K Sydney.

“It was great to take a global insight and put our own Aussie twist on it. Tonally, this feels like the right sort of space for us to play in,” Matt Owen, managing director, W+K Sydney.

To celebrate the McGriddles coming to Australia, the campaign highlights the breakfast sandwich with a spot titled ‘Most Important Meal,’ showcasing the burger with pancakes as buns.

The work features OOH with taglines ‘Nothing Good Ever Happens After 4 am…Oh Wait,’ ‘McGriddles Are Here, Tell Greg’ and ‘Don’t Sleep On It’.

In social, the campaign extends on the ‘80s ballad theme with love song dedications to Macca’s brekkie menu items and a suite of hopecore memes that tap into that blissful moment when one does make the brekkie window.

The work can be seen across TV, online video, social, OOH, radio, as well as through sponsorships, in-store and on the MyMacca’s app.

Related posts:

  1. State Vs State, Campaign Vs Campaign: Brands Go Head-To-Head In The Origin Decider
  2. Samsung Mobile Unveils New Galaxy Z & Watch8 Series In National Campaign
  3. Square Unveils Next Chapter Of ‘Service Still Matters’ Campaign Via Sunday Gravy
  4. Sportsbet Kicks Off Same Game Multi Campaign
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Dame Lisa Carrington.
Zespri Teams Up With World Champion Kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington In Global Partnership
Agency Scorecard: EssenceMediacom
Agency Scorecard: It’s Friday
BMW’s Alex McLean: Let Go Of The Steering Wheel
Register Lost your password?