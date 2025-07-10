Macca’s Unveils ‘Brekkie Comes First’ Integrated Campaign Via Wieden+Kennedy Featuring ‘Hopecore’ Memes

Following Wieden+Kennedy Sydney’s first work for Macca’s last month, the agency is back again with a new campaign, ‘Brekkie Comes First’ for Macca’s.

Wieden+Kennedy opened its Aussie office back in January after Macca’s put part of its creative account up for pitch in October 2024.

The fully integrated campaign features a 30 second film set to the ‘80s ballad “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette. Titled ‘Delicious Heartache’.

The film was directed by Revolver’s Taso Alexander. It shows a montage of fans who missed Macca’s breakfast looking longingly at those who were lucky enough to make it in time.

“For plenty of people, the best bit of Macca’s is brekkie. To them, breakfast really does come first. And it sucks to miss it,” Roy Leibowitz and Chris Wilson, group creative directors, W+K Sydney.

“It was great to take a global insight and put our own Aussie twist on it. Tonally, this feels like the right sort of space for us to play in,” Matt Owen, managing director, W+K Sydney.

To celebrate the McGriddles coming to Australia, the campaign highlights the breakfast sandwich with a spot titled ‘Most Important Meal,’ showcasing the burger with pancakes as buns.

The work features OOH with taglines ‘Nothing Good Ever Happens After 4 am…Oh Wait,’ ‘McGriddles Are Here, Tell Greg’ and ‘Don’t Sleep On It’.

In social, the campaign extends on the ‘80s ballad theme with love song dedications to Macca’s brekkie menu items and a suite of hopecore memes that tap into that blissful moment when one does make the brekkie window.

The work can be seen across TV, online video, social, OOH, radio, as well as through sponsorships, in-store and on the MyMacca’s app.