Wieden+Kennedy Launches First Spot For Macca’s Featuring New Chicken McWings

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
For the first time since their partnership was announced in January of this year, Macca’s and Wieden+Kennedy Sydney are releasing their first campaign.

The new campaign featured OOH billboards with mysterious, cryptic messaging hiding a new product range. These teasers popped up across major cities in Australia, enticing fans to try and decode what this secret message means, and now it’s been revealed: “Peak Chicken Is Upon Us”.

The work speaks to chicken lovers across the nation as Macca’s launches a new permanent menu item, Chicken McWings.

Following the obscure billboards, the campaign continues with McDonaldland character Mayor McCheese with a formal press conference to officially launch Chicken McWings to the nation.

The campaign includes two supplementary films titled “A Great Legacy” and “Historians,” as well as additional OOH, and social and radio content.

“It’s been a while since we have added something new to the permanent menu, but the response to Chicken McWings during the trial made it clear: Aussies want more chicken options with their order,” Amanda Nakad, marketing director of menu and brand, McDonald’s Australia said.

“Chicken McWings are now claiming their spot next to other legends like the McChicken, McSpicy, McCrispy and Chicken McNuggets. It’s the golden era of chicken at Macca’s – and we’re just getting started”.

“It’s been brilliant how we have been welcomed into the agency village, with all the agencies helping us to get up to speed and sharing their learnings on the brand. They’ve also given us the space and permission to bring fresh eyes and that excitement that only comes from being the newest kid on the block,” Matt Owen, managing director, W+K Sydney added.

“Macca’s has been awesome forever. Now with the launch of their delicious Chicken McWings and McCafé’s new blend, they’re even more awesome. A new era has arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of it,” Roy Leibowitz & Chris Wilson, GCDs, W+K Sydney said.

Macca’s and W+K dropped another set of work that caters to coffee lovers as a new McCafé blend hits restaurants nationwide.

To highlight this message, the campaign consists of two spots, “Coffee First” and “Yawn”. The 15-second spots can be seen on broadcast and online, and the work also includes radio, social and influencer content, as well as OOH placements.

Credits:

Peak Chicken Credits

Client: Macca’s

Agency: W+K Sydney

Director: Kyra Bartley

Prod Company – Film: Finch

Photographer: Bonnie Combe

Prod Company – Stills: Photoplay Photography

Sound House: Rumble

Media Agency: OMD

In Store Agency: Akcelo

Digital Agency: Digitas

PR Agency: Mango Communications

McCafé New Blend Credits

Client: Macca’s

Agency: W+K Sydney

Director: Jakob Marky

Prod Company – Film: The Sweetshop Films

Photographer: Bonnie Combe

Prod Company – Stills: Photoplay Photography

Sound House: Rumble

Media Agency: OMD

In Store Agency: Akcelo

Digital Agency: Digitas

PR Agency: Mango Communications

