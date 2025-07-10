Michelle Klein’s Tangible, Helpful Change

In two-and-a-bit years at the helm of the NRMA Insurance brand, Michelle Klein led it on a whirlwind journey of repositioning, rethinking and reshaping.

The former Meta marketer struck gold with its ‘A Help Company’ repositioning with newly appointed creative agency Accenture Song and media partner Initiative.

On the AANA and B&T’s collaborative Brand Masters podcast, Klein unpacked the changes and offered some radical thoughts of the world of marketing more generally.

Now, a note, this podcast was recorded just prior to Klein announcing her departure from NRMA Insurance next month, to take the helm of Westpac’s marketing department.

