Sick of Agency Life? You May Be Surrounded By Idiots

There’s no denying that agency life is a grind. Whether your area of expertise is marketing, advertising or PR, demands are constantly high. Between needy clients, tight turnarounds, and a 24-hour media cycle – there’s a lot happening. Add internal drama and clashing personality types to the mix; understandably, burnout can creep in.

While interpersonal relationships might seem like a ‘nice to have’ rather than an essential ingredient to a balanced work life, our feelings about those we work with are much more impactful than you might think.

In fact, personality clashes and communication breakdowns are some of the biggest sources of workplace frustrations. But if you feel like you’re surrounded by idiots at work, what can you do about it?

There is some good news: by understanding four different personality types, you can not only learn how to communicate with colleagues and clients, but you can also become more effective – in and outside of work.

Thomas Erikson’s multi-million copy best-seller, Surrounded by Idiots, explores these personality types and how best to interact with them. Read on to learn how to deal with each.

The four personality types

The four personality types in Surrounded by Idiots are based on the DISC assessment, which classifies personality types and how they act. The book thoroughly explores each type, but here’s the gist of it.

Blue: Also known as analytical personalities. They are slow to react and are big on organisation. These people aren’t interested in relationships and tend to focus on the past. They act with caution and tend to avoid involvement when possible. Generally, Blues think before they speak – but at times, their critical thinking can tip into suspicion and questioning those around them.

Red: Also known as dominant personalities. These types are quick to react. Red personalities try to control every situation and have no interest in treading carefully where personal relationships are concerned. These people prefer direct action and tend to avoid involvement. You might think of these people as ‘control freaks’ or ‘bullish’.

Yellow: Also known as inspiring personalities. Yellows react rapidly and prioritise involvement. They don’t care for strict routines and often look towards the future. Yellow people are impulsive and tend to reject isolation. You might think of yellows as attention hogs or exaggerators, but their creativity and enthusiasm are unmatched.

Green: Also known as stable personalities. Green individuals usually react calmly to situations and are quite invested in personal relationships. Sometimes overpowered by worry, these individuals don’t often seek change, far preferring the stability of routines. They usually focus on the present, where they like to play supportive roles. Unlike Reds, Greens typically reject conflict. These individuals are also social chameleons and can get on with anyone. While this can be nice at times, it can also give them a wishy-washy impression at times.

How to deal with them

So you’ve worked out which colleague matches which colour . . . but what do you do with that information?

Understanding the four personality types can help you better communicate with each other, making your life easier. Plus, it’ll also make your work relationships stronger and reduce conflict. All things combined, this means less stress, increased productivity and overall increased happiness for everyone involved.

Blue: Blues tend to overprepare, and they expect this from others too. If you work with a Blue, be ready to be questioned over the tiniest details. It’s not out of spite – it’s just how their analytical mind works. Blues like to stay on track and tend to find small talk about personal life draining. Blues’ emotions are hard to read, but this doesn’t mean they don’t have feelings. If a Blue colleague becomes overbearing, it can be useful to point out that their nit-picking affects you. In the workplace, Blues can also take the ‘slow and steady’ mentality to an extreme – don’t be afraid to tell them when they need to work faster, but make sure you do so calmly, and better yet, with facts to back you up.

Red: Reds value speed – so setting yourself up for streamlined interactions with them will help you hold your own. When entering a discussion or a meeting with a Red, know exactly what you want to raise beforehand and stick to the point. Generally, these people aren’t fans of chit-chat, so keep it all about business to avoid irritating them. ‘Rapid-fire’ is a good word to remember when interacting with reds. These people generally believe they are capable of most analysis, so tell them what they need to know and then let them get on with their day.

Yellow: Like Reds, Yellows are happier not knowing the details. Yellows like to act on feelings, so it’s better to connect with them about the emotional aspects of a project rather than pure facts. Yellows are notoriously bad listeners, so it’s important to establish a plan of action with them. They’re generally optimists about time, thinking they can achieve more than is feasible. You should be prepared to remind these people to be on time or expect them to be late. Yellows tend to have big egos, too, so don’t underestimate the power of flattery.

Greens: Greens may be the most anxious type. They worry constantly, which sometimes sends them into a state of paralysis. Because of this, Green people often hesitate to act on their own accord. When working with a Green, it’s important to let them know exactly what will happen to appease their preference for predictability. In projects, don’t expect Greens to come up with the ideas – they’re often better at executing than ideating.

