Seven Unveils Content Slate & 2022 Plans At Upfronts

Seven West Media managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton, said: “Two years after we announced our new content strategy, including a clear focus on reaching younger viewers, we are currently back at number one and that is where we are going to stay.

“With the best sport, news and entertainment on Australian TV, including some of the biggest TV brands in the world, Seven will win the 2021 calendar year in 25 to 54s, 16 to 39s, under 50s and total people. We are also #1 across the survey year, even excluding the incredible results we achieved with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“Our 7plus platform is #1 and smashed streaming records with its innovative coverage of Tokyo 2020,” he said.

“This year on Seven and 7plus, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars and Big Brother VIP joined our stable of hit tentpole entertainment shows, plus 7NEWS, Sunrise, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens and the most popular sports on TV.