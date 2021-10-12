Seven Ramps Up Its 7Plus Offerings

The Seven Network has today revealed its innovations and exclusive content coming to 7plus across the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

Joining the home of some of Australia’s biggest television shows including The Voice, Big Brother, SAS Australia and Farmer Wants A Wife are exclusive international versions of Seven’s mega-sized tentpoles: Big Brother Canada, The Voice US, SAS UK: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS UK: Who Dares Wins.

Australia’s commercial free-to-air BVOD platform will again deliver the world’s biggest sporting events, with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing and the XXII Commonwealth Games available live and free in 2022.

Joining the line-up is iconic medical drama ER, as well as Super Fun Night, Lost Girl, Damages, Party of Five, Rescue Me and The Guardian before Cashmere Mafia, Unforgettable, Rookie Blue, Bitten, Hell On Wheels, Ice and X Company.

To help users save time browsing and spend more time enjoying the extensive library of content on 7plus, new virtual channels will arrive on the platform in 2022, letting viewers better connect with their next favourite show. Seven is the first broadcaster in the Asia- Pacific region to adopt this new technology, which enables 7plus to dynamically mine Seven’s cloud-based program catalogue to generate virtual, live-streaming pop-up channels.

Next year will also bring an improved, unified experience across all viewing platforms, ensuring 7plus remains the best-in-class offering for viewers. This includes additional improvements to video quality, audio quality, live pause, start over and recap/credit skip, as well as a more personalised experience powered by tailored, dynamic layouts and content selections.

With the BVOD market showing strong growth again this year, 7plus has taken the lead among commercial free-to-air BVOD services thanks to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, SAS Australia, The Voice, Farmer Wants A Wife, Big Brother, Home and Away and a deep library of classic content.