Samantha Armytage Returns For Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife Role

The Seven Network today announced that Samantha Armytage will join Farmer Wants A Wife as a special guest when Australia’s favourite bush fairy-tale returns to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2022.

Having grown up on a farm and after finding her own happily-ever-after with farmer husband Richard, Sam will join host Natalie Gruzlewski across the new season to help the farmers and ladies on their road to finding real love.

The new season will include “Sam’s Choice”, with Sam introducing each farmer to a new lady based on her own expertise and experience.

Armytage said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Farmer Wants A Wife in 2022. I’ve always been a huge fan of the show and of country people, and I know first-hand that falling in love with a farmer is just about the most wonderful thing you can do.”

Gruzlewski added: “Helping Farmer Andrew find true love with Jess this year is what this show is all about. It’s pure joy to be in the room when our farmers and ladies meet, to see the farmers’ sheepish smiles when they meet a woman who could be the one. I can’t wait to start our next adventure across beautiful regional Australia with our five new farmers.”

Seven’s Network director of programming, Angus Ross, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Sam back to our screens. Farmer Wants A Wife has been such a hit with audiences because of its heart and Natalie’s earnest mission to help farmers find the love of their lives. Given Sam’s new life on the farm, she’s in the perfect position to share a snapshot of what farm life could look like for the ladies.”

The 2021 season of the hit series scored an average total audience of 1.41

million. Farmer Wants A Wife is a Fremantle Australia and Eureka Productions co- production for the Seven Network.