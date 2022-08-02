Scott Cam Lashes Out Again At Influencers That Abandoned The Block

Nine’s Scott Cam has spoken out again about the influencer scandal that rocked the upcoming season of The block.

Influencer couple, Elle Ferguson and her husband Joel Patfull made headlines when they left The Block after only 48 hours – barely enough time to get their work boots worn in and dirty.

Cam made his own headlines when he sledged the influencer couple for leaving the show and called them, “UnAustralian.”

TV Tonight reported that Cam said, “We had a 48-hour challenge to choose the house that you get, and they scarpered after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.

“45,000 people applied to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys got on and couldn’t handle the pace after 48 hours … Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Have a go! It’s piss poor.”

Interestingly, since their departure, Ferguson hinted on Instagram that they left the show due to family issues, and there have been reports that Patfull’s mother had a fall, and the couple left to attend to her needs.

But Cam has explained they didn’t share that reason with any showrunners.

Cam told news.com.au: “They didn’t give us a reason why they were leaving. They never mentioned anything to us about visiting their sick mother.

“In fact, we flew them to Adelaide before The Block started for a week, and put them up in a hotel so they could see (Joel’s mother), and they came back and said everything’s fine.”

Cam also explained that the couple leaving the show blindsided everyone involved, “They never spoke to us; they just left in the middle of the night. I still don’t know why they left. They never mentioned their sick mother in the 48 hours before or after they left.

“The executive producer spoke to them (after they left), and they didn’t mention their sick mother then either.”

All of this drama is helping build hype for The Block‘s premiere.