SCA & Nib Launch Mind, Body and Soul Audio Campaign Via EssenceMediacom

For International Women’s Day on 8 March, SCA partnered with health and travel insurer nib and media agency EssenceMediacom, for a unique campaign across LiSTNR, Hit and Triple M, and commencing with a ‘Women of Greatness’ live event hosted by Sarah Grynberg.

nib’s “Health First” campaign will feature across the entire SCA audio ecosystem in an integrated campaign that leverages SCA’s content and talent to share nib’s vision that puts the better health and wellbeing of members its core.

As well as the live event, nib will sponsor key LiSTNR podcasts, have promotional content with the Hit Network’s Carrie & Tommy Drive show, and extensive streaming and broadcast audio commercial packages.

Grynberg, the host of LiSTNR’s successful “A Life of Greatness” podcast, hosted a panel of trailblazing women who are pioneering putting their health first this year with nib at the helm on 8 March to coincide with International Women’s Day. The event will feature as a later episode on “A Life of Greatness”.

Her panel guests included:

• Erin Molan, the host of the 2Day’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin Breakfast and host of Erin on Sky News Australia and columnist for The Daily Telegraph.

• Sam Squires, host of LiSTNR’s “On Her Game” podcast and an award-winning sports journalist, presenter, author and the founder of Sportette – a women in sport think tank designed to challenge the way people think about women in sport.

• Tamika Upton, women’s rugby league premiership winner and world-class fullback professional rugby league footballer for the Newcastle Knights.

• Kate Sheahan, head of women’s football for Richmond and former AFL player for Collingwood.

The campaign will also encourage listeners to visit The CheckUp, nib’s free health and wellbeing hub on its website to find tips and tricks from experts and professionals and learn more about their own health using nib’s free online “HealthCheck” tool.

SCA, head of radio sales, Amanda Unwin, said: “Following the success of nib’s campaign with SCA last year, we have stepped up our partnership this year to develop an integrated audio ecosystem approach. As a teacher, speaker and writer who focuses on mindset, human behavior, and wellness, Sarah Grynberg is a natural fit for nib for the campaign that launched on International Women’s Day. This campaign demonstrates our ability to offer clients an effective integration with our content and talent to really amplify nib’s ‘Health First’ positioning.”

nib, group manager, brand & content, Cate McNeil, said: “As a trusted health insurance provider, nib aims to make health insurance more accessible for all Australians to live ‘Health First’. We all need to put our health first. This program from SCA covers mind, body and soul, and showcases some amazing women.”

EssenceMediacom, associate investment director, Natassja Corban, said: “As nib’s media agency, we want to make an impact for our client. SCA’s solution goes beyond commercial packages to deliver a truly integrated content and talent campaign across the entire audio ecosystem.”