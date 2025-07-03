Principals Celebrates 30 Years With 30k Branding Services Giveaway

To celebrate its 30th year, branding agency Principals has announced it will be gifting one purpose-led Australian organisation $30,000 worth of branding services.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the business, Principals is offering $30,000 worth of branding expertise—to be used across design, insights, strategy, employer brand, or brand voice—to an organisation that is ready to step up and use its brand as a force for positive change.

From tackling social inequality, to transforming education or reimagining cities, the giveaway is open to all brands, big or small, that are working to make the world a better place.

With offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, the agency has worked with numerous purpose-led clients, including Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, MTC and The Darwin Challenge.

“At Principals, we believe in the power of brand to impact positive change,” said Hamish Cargill, Principals director. “After three decades in the game, we want to put that belief to work by backing an organisation doing something good with a generous donation of our time and expertise.”

Entrants are asked to submit a short rationale outlining what makes their brand a force for positive change and what would be achieved with Principals’ support.

Submissions will then be judged by a panel chaired by Principals founder Wayde Bull and senior members of the Principals team across strategy, design, voice and client leadership.

“We’re big believers that brands do better when they do good. We’re excited to help bring that to life for one Australian organisation. You don’t need to have a flashy website or a PR team. Just a bold idea, and a reason why brand can help you get there,” said Moensie Rossier, Principals strategy director and principal.

Applications are now open for organisations with a clear goal and the ambition to make a real impact.