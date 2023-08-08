Rip Curl Partners With Tourism Western Australia For Latest “Summer Looks Good On You Campaign”

Rip Curl has partnered with Tourism Western Australia For its latest “Summer Looks Good On You” campaign.

The campaign features some of the state’s most unique and idyllic beach locations in Esperance (Kepa Kurl), the Margaret River Region and Perth (Boorloo).

This year the brand has featured inspiring female surfing groups with the aim of encouraging more surfers and beach lovers to visit Western Australia in a campaign focused on diversity and inclusivity.

Tourism WA managing director Carolyn Turnbull said that innovative partnerships such as the “Summer Looks Good On You” campaign are key to elevating Western Australia’s profile internationally.

“This incredible campaign beautifully showcases WA’s wondrous beaches to a global audience, inspiring interstate and international travellers to venture to Australia’s west and explore our remarkable state.”

“The uniqueness of our Dream State is highlighted in these images and videos, putting WA on the map for millions of people as an ideal holiday destination.”

In addition to creative which will roll out across the globe, Tourism WA is supporting Rip Curl’s second Virtual Pro competition taking place in Febuary 2024, with the lucky winner receiving a surf trip to the Margaret River Region alongside Rip Curl’s boardriders.