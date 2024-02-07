Replacing The Hard With The Human – Why Is 2024 The Year Of Humanisation In The Workplace ?
In this op-ed Maisie Gray, partnerships associate at Rufus powered by Initiative (not to be confused with the I Try singer) reflects on how AI has changed her job for better — and worse.
It’s official. Working in the age of Artificial Intelligence has started to feel like working in the age of Account Inactivity due to my potential unemployment.
Whether it is turning my email into a piece of performative poetry or earning me street credit at Thursday drinks (thank you to Spotify’s DJ Xavier), my life and likely yours is changing rapidly because of the two capitalised letters we know all too well as AI.
Set to further assert its dominance as the annoyingly genius coworker we never knew we needed, I have recently begun to experience what I can only describe as some form of existential technophobia.
After several 2am doom scrolls into AI and its domination of the modern workplace, one question lingers each time I go to request something of this autonomous wizard.
By leaning into AI and related technologies are we beginning to lose our human touch?
According to industry leaders including Forbes, the answer is a resounding “yes”, which is why they and many others have deemed 2024 as “the year of humanisation”.
With more and more managers looking to employ staff with soft skills, such as emotional intelligence, as a top-of-mind concern, maybe the answer to many of the modern problems we face with technology, is as simple as being human.
So, before you give up all hope and ask Chat GPT for a resignation letter, I encourage you to join me in embracing 2024 as the year of humanisation.
Humanity will prevail
Gifted with the ability to choose what we value, believe and create, humans have an unparalleled understanding of how to interact with our fellow two-legged counterparts.
Connection, collaboration, empathy and innovation are just a few of the skills deeply rooted in human nature. Innately available to us at all times, these skills are key when it comes to bringing compassion and a sense of emotional understanding to the workplace.
As PWC’s David Clarke put it, “Brands won’t be able to solve their CX problems with technology alone – it’s just an enabler, facilitating the connection between a product or service and consumers.”
Underneath all the fluff and spin it’s humans, not the tools that we use, that are the key to creating and sustaining great customer interactions.
So, whether it is a new role, promotion or simply a shout-out in your weekly WIP – achieving your 2024 work goals is all about being human.
But what is being human?
To make life that little bit easier, I scoped the managerial market and discovered that humanity in 2024 is all about the following three skills.
HOW TO: Human (2024 edition)
1. EI > IQ
Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is the ability to manage, understand and regulate one of the most complex aspects of life – emotion. Whether it is diffusing an argument like a pro, handling a big pitch like a calming yoga flow, or nailing the art of the smile and nod (even when Beatrice from Finance called you by the wrong name for the third time this week…), improving your EQ will ensure you beat AI in the race to employment any day.
With the ability to help you to progress and perform, TalentSmart ran a recent study that found employees with a high EQ were not only more sought after by employers, but were also receiving an additional AU$43,000 annual salary. Unlike reciting the periodic table or nailing the art of long division, EQ is all about focusing on your sense of self-awareness, recognising how others feel, becoming an active listener, communicating clearly and staying positive.
According to the experts, nailing these traits is your one-way ticket to ensuring you become the Einstein of emotional intelligence in no time at all.
2. Flexibility = Fluidity
The human ability to be flexible is a code that the AI machine has not yet been able to crack. As society experiences new advances, new challenges are set to arise. Flexibility is the ability to adapt to these changes with limited disruption to both you and those around you.
The key is to adopt an open-minded, team-focused mindset that allows you to be optimistic, stay calm, embrace the new and seek support where it is needed. So, if one of your 2024 resolutions was to improve your physical flexibility perhaps it is time to bring your mind also into the equation, as in 2024 flexibility is as much mental as it is physical.
3. Throw away the ‘box’
2024 is the year of diversifying your thinking to foster an environment where creativity rules.
AI, although capable of spitting out a pretty impressive piece of creative writing when asked, has proven to be a creature of habit. The human ability to think outside the box holds its power in the way it allows for unconventional creativity that challenges the status quo, solves problems and facilitates a sense of difference.
A recent study at LinkedIn Learning found that when researching the skill that is most sought after by today’s employers, the soft skill of creativity came out on top. So, take this as a sign to build up the courage to let go of the certainties and channel your inner creative genius.
Teamwork makes the dream work
Both excited yet frightened by the evolution of AI, I have decided to hold faith in its ability to improve the modern workplace. The truth is, AI is here, and it is here to stay.
As humans we are time-deficient, admin-adverse and lovers of the high road. Recognising these common factors of humanity, AI has answered our beck and call with a golden ticket to A-list efficiency, analysis and autonomy.
In embracing this technological transformer with open arms, we can unlock a world of new opportunities in the office and beyond. In taking the efficiency, analytical power, knowledge systems and data processing abilities of AI and marrying it with a little bit of human, we can usher into our ‘untouchable era’ and transcend our ability as humans to do some pretty cool things.
Ultimately, by viewing AI as a tool instead of an adversary we can work as one to create a space that 10 years ago no one would have been able to imagine.
Forget Travis Kelsie and Taylor Swift, there is a new dynamic duo on the block for 2024 and it is us and AI.
Please login with linkedin to commentAI Initiative RUFUS
Latest News
“Mistake Of Epic Proportions!” Trump Comes Out In Support Of Bud Light (As Its Super Bowl Ad Drops)
If things couldn’t get any murkier, none other than former US President Donald Trump has now weighed in on the Bud Light boycott that has crippled the brand for almost 12 months. The tee-totalling ex-Pres took to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday and declared that Bud brewer Anheuser-Busch was “not a woke […]
News’ Taste.Com.Au Partners With Coles In Cost Of Living Initiative
Taste.com.au has launched The Savvy Dinner Plan, a national campaign in partnership with Coles, devoted to helping consumers save money, time and effort on dinner.
WiredCo. Nabs Ex M&C Creative Joe Stuart For Creative Lead Gig
WiredCo. has expanded its creative offering with the appointment of Joe Stuart as the agency’s new creative lead. Having spent the last 10 years working in London at M&C Saatchi and Octagon, and more recently at Wellington-based agency EightyOne, Stuart has led and played an incremental role across various award-winning creative work for some of […]
Posh, Becks, Jen, David & Usher! Uber Eats Wheels Out The Super Bowl Big Guns!
We got a brief teaser of Uber Eats’s Super Bowl work last week when a witty trailer starring David and Victoria Beckham dropped as the couple hammed it up with their complete lack of knowledge of the game. Now the whole shebang has dropped via Special US and it comes with a serious A-list cast […]
Graham Webster: VOZ, A Breakthrough For Marketers Or Spin Doctors?
In this op-ed, Graham Webster (pictured above), pitch doctor and CEO of Enth Degree, weighs in on the biggest change to media buying for many years — the much-hyped release of VOZ. VOZ data released was launched with much fanfare last week. For those that don’t know, OzTAM said that “Virtual Australia, or ‘VOZ’ is […]
The Mars Agency Acquires NZ-Based Activation Agency The In Group
The Mars Agency has acquired New Zealand-based brand activation agency, The In Group. Lead image: The Mars Agency team. Coupled with the spring 2022 acquisition of Australia-based XPO Brands, the deal solidifies The Mars Agency’s status as a partner for both local-market and regional brand activation. It also provides the strong foundation the agency needs […]
The Hallway Achieves B Corp Status
The Hallway is now officially B Corp certified, cementing the agency’s commitment to its purpose. B Corp is the global benchmark for businesses meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Certification means that a company has been verified as meeting B Lab’s high standards for social and environmental impact, that it […]
What Is The Greatest Super Bowl Ad Of All Time? The Industry’s Top Creatives Fess Up!
It’s one of the biggest days of the year in the advertising calendar, with astronomical price tags and major celebrity endorsements. From the iconic 1984 inspired Apple Macintosh launch to the viral “Like A Girl” social impact campaign, the Super Bowl is so much more than just touchdowns and Taylor Swift. B&T sat down with […]
oOh!media Grabs NRL Exec Andrew Every As Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
oOh!media has appointed senior NRL executive, Andrew Every, for the newly created role of chief strategy and transformation officer to accelerate oOh!’s digital transformation. Joining oOh!’s executive leadership team, Every will focus on identifying areas of strategic growth across its core business and adjacent markets to lead the Out of Home industry to a digital-first […]
Seven Network Unveils Melbourne Move
Seven Network has announced its Melbourne operation is relocating to Lendlease’s new Melbourne Quarter Tower development in early 2025. Seven Network has leased approximately 4,500 square metres across levels 3 and 4 of the new tower on Collins Street, which will become home to its Melbourne staff and broadcast and digital operations. Melbourne Quarter Tower is expected […]
AMEX, Baiada & TikTok APAC CMOs Announced Among First Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury Members
The first wave of jury members for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards has been revealed, featuring some of the most powerful and influential marketers from across the Asia Pacific region. Lead image: Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX; Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry; Anny Havercroft, head of global business […]
Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham Talks Big Ideas & Bravery With Cannes In Cairns Content Director Pippa Chambers
Pulling together the agenda for Australia’s biggest and best media, marketing and advertising festival is no mean feat. Fortunately, The Misfits Media has tied down experienced adland insider and journalist Pippa Chambers to direct this year’s content. To lift the lid on the content, the inimitable and irrepressible Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham managed to grab a […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Brand Loyalty Keeps Hawthorn FC On Track During Rocky Times
Hawthorn Football Club has had a rocky few years, from reports of systemic racism inside the clubs walls to a five year run at the bottom half of the table it’s been anything but easy to be a Hawks fan. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Bulldogs Look To Shake Things Up In A Big Way But Sponsors Remain A Part Of The Family
They might have had a historic run through the 80’s that saw the club win 4 premierships in just 8 years, but the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are no stranger to the bottom half of the table of late, having not appeared in the top 8 since 2016. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack […]
2024 Content Marketing Trends Report: New IntelligenceBank Research Helps Future-Proof Your Strategy
New research from IntelligenceBank unpacks what marketing greatness looks like today and how brands can adapt to dominate in the future. A new report from IntelligenceBank using amalgamated data from 800,000 users in 55 countries details how stunning new AI capabilities, shifting buyer preferences and game-changing privacy and regulatory requirements are changing marketing at a […]
Meriton Suites Appoints G Squared For Digital Strategy, Media & Search
Meriton Suites, Australia’s largest owner-operator of apartment-style hotel suites, has appointed digital consultancy G Squared to lead digital strategy, paid media and search engine optimisation. G Squared, which won the business following a pitch, was selected to support Meriton Suites’ ongoing hotel growth and to drive online bookings, as well as incorporating their online shop. […]
The Fuel Agency Melbourne Nabs iD Collective’s Ed Bechervaise As Creative Strategy Director
The Fuel Agency Melbourne has appointed Ed Bechervaise in the role of creative strategy director. Bechervaise is an accomplished art direction-based creative strategist and creative director, specialising in brand evolution and brand-building creative strategy. Bechervaise joins Fuel from iD collective, where he headed up brand strategy across Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and NZ. Spearheading growth, he […]
Toyota & HERO Help Aussie Adults Find Their Drive
Nearly 1.5 million Australian adults don’t have a driver’s licence. This can be a byproduct of language barriers, disability, anxiety, financial hardship and other life circumstances. However, not having the freedom to drive can hold individuals back from gainful employment, physically connecting with family and friends and in regional areas can be geographically isolating. Australian […]
Move Over Netflix: Cinema Popularity Soars
Nostalgia is alive as Australian cinema visits sky-rocket this summer. According to Val Morgan cinema, the 2023-24 summer of cinema is at a high with 9.8 million Australians immersing themselves in movie magic as blockbusters reach the silver screens. This season saw various remakes of the ‘older’ successful films Mean Girls and Willy Wonka into […]
CX Lavender Gains New Clients Scenic World & IHC
Independent Agency CX Lavender has recruited general practice allied health network, InterHealthcare, and Blue Mountains tourist attraction company, Scenic World. Scenic World’s is known for its famous glass-bottom cable car and world’s steepest railway attracting global tourism yearly. CXL’s digital CX engagement will support evolving customer promotion, planning and the business’s growing commerce need. […]
Australian Open Thanks Influencers For One Million Attendance
Tennis Australia uses an influencer-focused marketing approach that gained them one million attendees at the Australian Open. Brands have long been aware of the power behind social media and influencer marketing with sporting events now having a crack at the new advertising landscape. Tennis Australia has collaborated with Melbourne-based creative marketing agency Underscore to engage […]
Ken ‘Leslie Chow’ Jeong Stars In Riotously Dumb Super Bowl Chicken Spot
If we see a more crazed Super Bowl spot than this, we'll eat our hats. Or shoes. Depending on the weather that day.
Aussie Influencers Tout Nicotine Pouches As “Vape Killers”
Thought smoking or vaping was unattractive? Just wait until someone extracts a teabag from their gums.
Bluey Bounds Into Bunnings Warehouse Stores Across Australia
Bluey heads to Bunnings in odd tie-in. Doesn't leave without picking up one of those big hats.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Hundred With Andy Lee Laughs Up An Impressive Launch
Andy Lee benefits from the MAFS halo-effect last night. Shame none of the MAFS cast are actually angels, really.
Spotlight On Sponsors: North Melbourne Push For Change While Sponsors Remain Steady
Would the AFL make more money adding sleeve sponsors or lose TV viewers by hiding players' impressive upper arms?
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Dragons Partnerships Rocked By Off-Field Controversies
The Dragons have had a rough ride recently but good on St.George Bank for sticking with them.
Initiative Wins Big With Crown Resort’s Media Account
Mel Fein and co set for a big weekend after this win. Hopefully they stay out of the casinos.
Uber Comes Full-Circle, Launching Phone Hotline To Reach Older Customers
"If you can't beat 'em, join 'em," says Uber with this cofounding move.
Expedia Set To Be Netflix’s First Global Ad Partner
If you save money with Netflix's ad plan, you might be able to afford a holiday! See millennials? It's that easy.
SUADA Announces New Clients And Gender Equality Initiative
SUADA announces new clients Go Foundation and EREA Flexible Schools. Lead Image: SUADA Team Good-purpose communications agency SUADA has announced two new clients: leading Indigenous education organisation, the Goodes O’Loughlin (GO) Foundation, and Australia’s largest network of alternative schools, EREA Flexible Schools. “It is a joy to work with organisations that are doing such inspiring, […]
Meta Calls Out Fakes With New AI Identifier Across All Platforms
In the new age of AI media, it’s not a secret that users are having trouble authenticating images as ‘real’ or ‘fake’. But a Meta feature is being introduced to call you out on those fake holiday pics. The new Meta AI feature will be introduced across all platforms to help users identify what images […]
Jameela Jamil Takes Aim At Beauty Standards In Ten Things I Hate About You Spoof
Divisive Jameela Jamil fronts a new campaign here. Refuses to be drawn on 10 things she hates about LA, however.
Snap Hails 2023 As “Pivotal Year,” Still Makes $2B Loss
Poor old Snap, when will it ever catch a break?
Spotify’s Ad-Supported Revenue At “All-Time High”
Spotify another beneficiary of the cost of living crisis. Joe Rogan seeming to benefit more, however.
“Investment In Analytics & AI” Drive Omnicom’s Full Year Growth To 4.1%
It's prosecco all-round at Omnicom. Would have been Champagne if team hit 5 per cent.