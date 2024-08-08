QMS & Toyota, Woolies & Bupa Celebrate Upcoming Paralympic Games Across Digital Screens

As the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games draws closer, QMS and Toyota Australia, Allianz, Woolworths, and Bupa are shifting their support to the Australian Paralympics team at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will run from 28 August to 8 September. The Games will see more than 4,000 athletes from around the globe competing in a total of 549 events, with Paralympics Australia set to take its team of 160 athletes from 17 sports to Paris.

“Paralympic sport challenges mindsets and assumptions about what people with a disability can achieve. With the support of QMS, we have a platform to deliver the most inclusive Paralympic Games experience for all Australians and to, importantly, share the lived experiences, ideas, and aspirations of our Para athletes,” said Paralympics Australia interim CEO, Cameron Murray.

QMS and its partners Toyota Australia, Allianz, Woolworths, and Bupa will use the QMS Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network to showcase all the latest Paris 2024 Paralympics Games news, stories, and results as they unfold in real-time from Paris.

The network, which has captured the attention and imagination of Australians during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will continue throughout the Paralympics as it spans QMS’ best digital large format, City of Sydney, Gold Coast street furniture, and The Convenience Network assets.

“We’ve already seen the power of QMS’ network in celebrating our Para-athletes in the lead-up to Paris, and now we will be able to share the triumph and pride of our Australian Paralympic team in real-time, across Australia with QMS’ powerful digital network,” added Murray.

“Paralympic sport is incredibly powerful as it showcases unique stories of resilience, determination, and the strength of human spirit,” said QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy.

“We are thrilled to be moving into ‘Games time’ with Paralympics Australia and our partners to share the stories of unity and triumph of our Para-athletes and to inspire and drive social change towards a fairer and more inclusive Australia,” added Murphy.

“Our Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network has already shown the power of delivering the most iconic moments in Paris to Australians during DOOH’s peak commute times during the Olympics and we cannot wait to see more celebrations and memorable moments from the Paralympics across our network in the weeks to come,”.

The Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network will run until the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 8 September. QMS is the Official Outdoor Media Partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Teams for Paris 2024.