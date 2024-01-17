Qantas Sets Its Sights On Andrew Glance As New Loyalty Kingpin

Qantas has appointed longstanding employee Andrew Glance as the new CEO of its loyalty business unit.

Glance is currently the executive manager of commercial partnerships and Qantas Business Rewards, having worked in a number of senior roles in Qantas Loyalty since 2016. Prior to that he held senior finance positions across the organisation, ranging from flight operations to inflight services, since joining Qantas in 2002.

Announcing the appointment, Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said: “Andrew has a deep understanding of the Loyalty business having been part of that leadership team for many years, as well as the organisation more broadly given he’s also worked in several other parts of the Group.

“Over the past few years, Andrew has done an outstanding job in leading the growth of points-earning opportunities for members, particularly through financial services, which has strengthened the program overall. In the process, he’s developed a very strong understanding of what drives success for Loyalty, both for our customers and commercial partners.

“Ultimately, what members of our Frequent Flyer program want is the ability to earn points in lots of different ways and convert them into great travel experiences. That’s what the strategy for Loyalty is focused on delivering, including the recent expansion into hotels and holiday packages as well as adding more partner airlines.”

Andrew Glance said: “Qantas Loyalty is a fantastic business that delivers a lot of value to its members and corporate partners, and I look forward to leading the team to build on that.”

Glance’s appointment follows the resignation of current Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth in October 2023. He will transition to his new role, including becoming part of the Qantas Group Leadership Team, once Wirth leaves at the end of February 2024.

Hudson added: “I want to thank Olivia for all she achieved as Loyalty CEO since 2018 and her broader contribution to the Group during her 14 years here.”

Wirth announced her resignation from Qantas in October, one week after being appointed to the board of Myer.