Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses

Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses
James Harrison
By James Harrison



Qantas has started the year with a blow after it dropped 22 spots to 41 in Brand Finance’s ‘Australia 100 2024’ report.

The National Carrier’s reputation drop comes after a slew of controversies rocked the airline in 2023, including an ACCC investigation that Qantas was selling tickets on cancelled flights and a high court ruling that it had illegally sacked nearly 1,700 ground workers during the pandemic. This, alongside pandemic-related hindrances and a bumpy return to the skies in 2022, contributed to Qantas’ drop in the brand strength category from first in 2019, gradually down to 19th in 2023 and onto its current spot.

Weighing in on the carrier’s reputational plunge is Dee Madigan, a frequent panellist on the ABC’s The Gruen Planet and founding partner of the advertising agency Campaign Edge, who argued that it will take a few years before Qantas can earn its way back into Aussie travellers’ good graces.

“A really important lesson for companies [to take] out of this is that when you’re continually putting… executive bonuses and profits before anything else… the short-term gains made actually hurt them financially in the long term because of the brand damage,” said Madigan.

Dee Madigan winning the Glass Ceiling Award at B&T’s Women in Media Awards 2022.

Qantas reported a $1.74b post-tax profit in FY23, drawing fierce criticism across the aviation industry as high airfares and the cost of living crunch hindered Aussie travellers. Closely after the report, and after the revelation of the ACCC’s investigation, Qantas’ former CEO, Alan Joyce, abruptly resigned, handing over the reins to the CFO Vanessa Hudson.

This, Madigan argues, is the point when Qantas should have made efforts to distance itself from the controversies surrounding Joyce’s leadership, including the high court case and two senate inquiries about the cost of living and bilateral air rights.

“I don’t think people got the sense that there was a line drawn in the sand and that’s unfortunate. I think it was an opportunity for Vanessa to do that. But she didn’t.”

Madigan also argued against Hudson’s appointment at all, saying problems with internal branding tend to spread and impact culture and people.

“It’s never just one bad apple. You can’t blame everything on Alan Joyce, which is why if you’ve got a massively damaged brand, which they do, hiring internally was probably not a great idea.”

So how can Qantas reclaim its number one spot? Madigan believes that Qantas needs to re-evaluate its priorities. By dropping the emphasis on profits a bit and ensuring that the customer experience is “really, really good,” Qantas can find its way back in the favour of the public, Madigan argues.

Profits might be affected in the short term, but what it will do is build the brand value up so their long term value is more.

In response to the carrier’s drop in Brand Finance’s list, a Qantas spokesperson said the carrier is currently undertaking an array of initiatives to enhance its services such as upgrades to its app, investments in aircraft cabins, adding more contact centres, new routes and more.

Despite Qantas’ massive drop in brand strength rank, the carrier climbed one spot to become the nation’s 17th most valuable brand on the back of increased revenue and forecasts.

The performances of Qantas and its budget subsidiary Jetstar saw them move in opposite directions – with Qantas falling 22 places to become Australia’s 41st strongest brand and Jetstar climbing 20 places to 46th strongest.

This article originally appeared in Travel Weekly




Please login with linkedin to comment

Qantas

Latest News

Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics
  • Partner Content

Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics

In a marketing world increasingly emphasising tangible results, the reliance on vanity metrics such as reach, impressions, and likes raises questions about their relevance and alignment with the expectations of C-suite executives focused on direct business impact. Marketers face the challenge of adapting attribution models to acknowledge the distinct roles of various channels, like CTV […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Iniatives For The Indie Sector
  • Advertising

IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Iniatives For The Indie Sector

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has unveiled its key initiatives for the year, including new member education and networking events and plans for another industry-first First Nations immersion trip to the Northern Territory. The organisation is set to launch several new events for members this year – including a major event to be held […]

Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth
  • Marketing

Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth

Zitcha has expanded its retail media platform to the US, striking a strategic partnership with Axonet to leverage first party convenience store data and retail media touchpoints across tens of thousands of North American convenience stores (C-store). The convenience store sector is a US$44bn market in the US alone. Axonet helps C-stores to monetise digital […]

“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks
  • Campaigns

“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks

To reignite interest among Gen Z gamers in Korea, the globally renowned battle-royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), developed by the Korean gaming giant Krafton and famous for its celebration slogan “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”, has teamed up with the iconic chicken master KFC’s Colonel Sanders on an epic gaming experience. Battle game, PUBG, has […]

The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson
  • Marketing

The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson

Independently owned media agency, The Media Store, has appointed Phillip Brook (lead image) to the role of financial controller. Brook joins The Media Store with 35 years of experience in media, creative and technology businesses, most recently in Asia as Commercial Director at Wunderman Thompson and, prior to that, as chief financial officer at OMG […]

Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group
  • Marketing

Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group

After four decades in media strategy, with the last ten years as co-owner of his own media agency, Ian Warner has joined independent advertising services agency, Audience Group, as group account director. “I’ve always looked for opportunities to continue learning and playing the game as hard as I can,” said Warner. “Audience Group is leading […]

Young woman using smart phone,Social media concept.
  • Marketing

DoubleVerify Bolsters Media Authentication On Meta

DoubleVerify has announced the expansion of its brand safety and suitability coverage on Meta to include measurement of Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels. With this release, global advertisers will be able to independently authenticate campaign quality and protect their brand equity within these engaging, user-generated media environments. “The expansion of DV’s industry-leading, AI-powered classification […]

Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special
  • Campaigns

Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special

Not having a mullet when mullets are back is disappointing – especially when yours was world-famous. That’s the situation former tennis superstar and the sports’ original mullet man Andre Agassi finds himself in as he laments his hair loss but rings up the savings in a new campaign for Uber One via Special. Missing the […]

hand putting a band aid on smoke stack. Greenwashing malpractice concept
  • Advertising

Australian Advertisers Take A Stand Against Greenwashing

Following an extensive public review, the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has released an Exposure Draft of its new Environmental Claims Code for further public comment. The advertising industry has an important role to play in not only ending greenwashing practices but also leading the shift towards a sustainable future. Consumers are increasingly concerned […]

UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership
  • Media

UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership

Kayo Sports and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have officially commenced a new multi-year agreement from January 1, 2024, which sees Main Event – available only on Kayo Sports and Foxtel – become the exclusive home of UFC Pay-Per-View events in Australia. Lead Image: Dan Hooker, Melissa Leong and Tyson Pedro on the set of […]

Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network
  • Marketing

Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network

CHEP Network has been appointed as the Heide Museum of Modern Art’s agency partner across media, data and marketing effectiveness. The new partnership will see CHEP Media take strategic leadership of Heide’s data and media requirements, including planning and buying media across owned, earned and paid channels in a bid to showcase its acclaimed modern […]

AI chatbot usage and concepts
  • Marketing

GroupM’s Acceleration’s New Maturity Model Helps Marketers Chart Course To AI Transformation

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the launch of a proprietary AI Marketing Maturity model to support marketers’ AI transformation journeys, maximize marketing performance, and drive long- and short-term value from AI technology.  Developed by Acceleration—the data and technology consulting practice that is part of GroupM Nexus—the proprietary model allows marketers to assess their […]

Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years

Ogilvy Network ANZ has announced that Ogilvy Sydney’s chief strategy officer, Ryan O’Connell (lead image), has resigned and is leaving the business this month. O’Connell has been with the agency for more than 11 years, during which time he has worked across almost all of the agency’s clients. One of the most awarded and highly […]

AI chatbot usage and concepts
  • Technology

Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready

At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive
  • Technology

Adobe Premiere Pro Innovations Making Audio Editing Faster, Easier & More Intuitive

Ahead of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe has announced an intuitive new audio experience in Premiere Pro (beta) that makes editing faster and easier than ever before, saving experienced professionals valuable time while enabling newcomers to quickly access the tools they need. Available in beta, Premiere Pro’s new innovations include interactive fade handles on […]