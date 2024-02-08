Publicis Launches ‘Imagine What We Can Do’ Campaign Ahead Of 2024 Paralympics

Paralympics Australia is encouraging Australians to throw their support behind the Paralympic team ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris through the launch of a new campaign via Publicis Worldwide Australia.

Inspired by Paralympics Australia’s new brand positioning ‘Imagine What We Can Do’, the integrated campaign provokes Australians to imagine what our Paralympians could achieve with the full weight of the nation behind them.

While 18 per cent of Australians live with a disability, one in four currently participate in a sports-related activity once a week or more. However, three in four have revealed they would like to play, with factors such as a lack of available coaching and facilities common barriers.

The campaign encourages Australia’s sporting community and the broader society to remove these obstacles people with disability face when looking to participate in sport by sharing the personal and professional journeys of prominent Paralympians.

The creative spotlights Paralympians Chris Bond (wheelchair rugby), Paige Greco (para-cycling) and Taymon Kenton-Smith (para-archery) alongside para-swimmers Rowan Crothers, Katja Dedekind and Ruby Storm as they reflect on the biases they have overcome, their successes and their future aspirations. As the athletes speak, images of key milestones in their stories are projected across their bodies and the walls around them.

“At Paralympics Australia, we envision a society where all Australians have the opportunity to play sport, regardless of their ability. As we head towards Paris 2024, we hope this campaign encourages our fellow Aussies to get behind these phenomenal high-performance athletes as they step onto the world stage,” said Paralympics Australia chief executive officer, Catherine Clark.

“We also hope to inspire every person with a disability to imagine what they can do and participate in sport. And to enable them to take part, we’re aiming to engage sports organisations, coaches, businesses and all levels of government to make the change needed to remove the barriers currently in our society so they can play, train and compete for our nation”.

“When speaking to Paralympic athletes, they all describe the incredible barriers they have overcome both in life and to play their sport. They’ve encountered people who have said, ‘You can’t do that’. So, we wanted to inspire athletes and Australia to imagine what we CAN do if all of us got behind our Paralympic athletes on the path to Paris 2024 and beyond,” said Publicis Worldwide Australia managing director, Simone Waugh.

The campaign will be showcased via a partnership with Paralympics broadcaster NINE across TV, radio, digital and print, along with media partners, News Corp Australia in digital and print, and QMS in out of home, in the lead up to and during the Games. Campaign activity will also run across social, content and fan engagement.