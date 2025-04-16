Publicis Grows Q1 Revenue by 9.4%

The world’s largest advertising holding company met its guidance target of organic growth between 4-5 per cent.

Publicis Groupe reported Q1 net growth of 9.4 per cent and organic growth of 4.9 per cent. The holding group said that all regions had performed well in spite of a challenging global economy.

Publicis Groupe chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun said: “We kick-started 2025 with a record new business run, with a dozen material wins across diverse sectors, geographies and expertise. This performance, placing us at the top of the rankings, once again, will allow us to offset the potential effects of the deteriorating macroeconomic context. It makes us extremely confident in delivering our 4-5% organic growth guidance for the year, translating to 6-7 per cent at constant currency, including acquisitions.

“The first months of 2025 were also busy in terms of M&A. We have invested half a billion euros in data, creators, and digital media, reinforcing our position as a Category of One to deliver innovation and differentiation for our clients, and opening new addressable markets for us.

“Looking ahead, we have never been in a stronger position to help our clients, in the good times, and even more importantly, in the challenging ones. Thanks to the best identity graph in the industry, they can accelerate their growth by building direct relationships with their customers and their prospects.

“With our unique connected media ecosystem, they can optimize their investments and link them to business outcomes. Our production backbone enables them to minimize waste, and maximize creative asset reuse. And with our 25,000 engineers, they can future-proof their business in the age of AI.”

In the past year, Publicis Groupe media agencies have won significant accounts including Lego, Subaru, Spotify and Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson). The group has also acquired the large independent agency Atomic 212°.