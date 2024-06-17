Publicis Groupe Exec Rejoins Spark Foundry As Client Services Leader

Spark Foundry Australia has appointed Olia Krivtchoun to the newly-created role of chief client services officer.

Krivtchoun will join Spark Foundry’s executive leadership team to “drive successful client partnerships that provide business growth for the agency and its clients”.

She will be focused on fostering inter-disciplinary connection across the agency in strategy, planning, analytics, investment, performance, data and technology to deliver high-quality solutions for clients that leverage Spark Foundry’s capabilities.

Krivtchoun will also be responsible for leading and mentoring a team of 120 client integration specialists to enhance the quality of service and foster long-term relationships with client partners.

Spark Foundry Australia CEO Matthew Turl said: “Olia is a remarkable talent and a highly regarded team leader who brings to the agency extensive experience across major and complex industry sectors both globally and locally. As a practitioner, she has developed a view across the full consumer ecosystem, which will be invaluable to how we service our clients in a holistic way.

“We are excited to have Olia join our team and work hand-in-hand with our senior client leaders to build and execute strong growth plans designed to exceed our clients’ business Krivtchoun re-joins Spark Foundry Australia with more than 16 years’ experience in client-facing roles. Most recently, she was employed as General Manager for Publicis Groupe ANZ, leading several of the Groupe’s key connected clients, and prior to that served as executive director for product innovation across the group.

Previously she was head of CX and innovation and Spark Foundry and has also held senior roles at its predecessor agency Match Media, as well as Initiative and Isobar.

On her appointment, which is effective immediately, Krivtchoun said: “I have tremendous respect for the Spark Foundry Australia leadership team, many of whom have had a long tenure with the agency and are directly responsible for the positive trajectory of the business. I am excited to work with some of the best talent in the industry to build on the strengths of the teams and further elevate Spark Foundry’s unique offering for its diverse portfolio of clients.”