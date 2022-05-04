Publicis Groupe Acquires Profitero To Bolster Commerce Performance

Publicis Groupe has today announced its acquisition of Profitero, a leading SaaS global ecommerce intelligence platform helping brands accelerate commerce sales and profitability.

Profitero’s solutions provide actionable insights and product visibility to more than 4,000 brands and 70 million products on more than 700 retailer websites, in over 50 countries every day.

As the lines between offline and online shopping blur due to digitally-influenced sales, Profitero’s ecommerce and omnichannel analytics offering allows brands to anticipate, activate, and automate the next best action to fuel profitable growth for each item of their product catalogue.

By joining forces with Publicis Groupe, Profitero will access the necessary resources and capabilities to expand on its analytics core.

As a result, it will become the first global commerce platform to truly empower brands by using predictive intelligence to deliver the best product experience, optimize content, increase results of organic search, compare prices with competitors, monitor product availability and track customer ratings and reviews, among other features.

Profitero’s products, technology, and 300 employees will further scale and supercharge Publicis Groupe’s existing commerce capabilities around the world. Publicis is now uniquely positioned to help its clients exponentially grow their online sales by uniting four strategic pillars:

People: A better understanding of people and how they shop, through Epsilon’s CORE ID® offering – the industry’s most accurate, stable and scalable identity solution, hosting more than 300 million consumer profiles worldwide.

Placement: The ability to deliver retail media planning to manage ad placement and optimize the consumer journey, via CitrusAd, a leader in retail media, and the scale of Publicis Media.

Profitero will remain a product-focused company within Publicis, led by CEO Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter.

“By adding Profitero to our existing assets, we are now uniquely positioned across the four key pillars our clients need to connect, to capture an unfair share of the exponential growth in online sales,” said Publicis Groupe chairman and CEO, Arthur Sadoun (featured image).

“With us, our clients will seamlessly understand people, how they shop better than anyone else, thanks to Epsilon; optimise their online product catalogue thanks to Profitero; maximise their online spend with retailers thanks to CitrusAd and the scale of Publicis Media.

“And they will be able to deliver unique, creative, customer experiences, through platforms backed by Publicis Sapient’s engineering expertise. I am delighted to welcome Sarah, Bryan, and their outstanding team of experts to the Publicis family.”

Profitero CEO, Bryan Wiener added “This is the best of both worlds as we retain our entrepreneurial spirit as a product-led organisation while benefiting from the Publicis Groupe’s diverse capabilities and scale.

“This brings immediate value to our clients and employees with increased product and technology investment, infusion of new media and content activation capabilities and tapping into the Groupe’s global talent to fuel our continued growth.”