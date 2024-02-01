PR Guru Roxy Jacenko Confirms Aussie TV Return
Love her or hate her there’s no denying the PR pull of Australia’s greatest public relations exponent, Roxy Jacenko.
The PR maven has been a little quiet in the social pages of late after she was forced to close her COVID hit agency Sweaty Betty in late 2022 and promptly relocated to Singapore with her two kids and former jailbird husband, Oliver Curtis.
However, the 43-year-old has revealed overnight that she’s been signed-up to star in 10’s The Amazing Race Australia, to be filmed in France and due for release in the second half of the year.
Jacenko took to Instagram to announce her TV return: “So, the rumours are true. Dorsy [her mother Doreen] is joining me on The Amazing Race, she just doesn’t realise that private jets are not included yet!”
She then added a message for the show’s host: “Beau Ryan, I am warming her up with a quick trip to Paris. She’ll be all for TAR in no time.”
Jacenko said she’s already hunting for French villas to stay in during the filming.
Posting next one villa she had her eye on, she wrote: “Summer home hunt starts now, France.”
B&T reached out to 10 for a launch date for this year’s The Amazing Race Australia and received this reply: “In the second half of the year, The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is pulling out the passports for a second season. A new gaggle of celebrities and their loved ones are tossed out of their comfort zone and into the big, wide world, all scrambling from pistol to pitstop for their chosen charity.”
And it’s certainly not the first time Jacenko has shamelessly promoted herself on reality TV programs.
In early 2010, Jacenko signed a deal with the Seven Network to star in a semi-scripted reality television show called The Sweat Box (a play on the name of her PR agency). It was announced that the show would be similar to the US television show, The Hills, but would focus on Sydney’s affluent Eastern Suburbs. Later in 2010, Seven cancelled production of the show.
In 2013, Jacenko appeared on the Australian version of The Celebrity Apprentice and in 2020 she appeared on Seven’s SAS Australia and was the first to leave.
However, her brief stint on SAS was marred by a very public spat with now former best-friend Candice Warner. The two reportedly haven’t spoken since.
