Peter Stefanovic Teams Up With Sky News For A Doco On The Mysterious MH370 Crash
Sky News Australia has announced the highly anticipated new chapter in the MH370 investigation. MH370: The Final Search and the show will be hosted by Peter Stefanovic.

On the eve of the eighth anniversary of the crash, and with all previous searches proving unsuccessful, Sky News uncovers new information that could help investigators finally solve the biggest aviation mystery of all time.

Sky News anchor and investigative journalist Peter Stefanovic returns to present the one-hour documentary MH370: The Final Search. It follows on two years after the first two-part documentary special called MH370: The Untold Story aired, which is still the most successful Sky News documentary to date.

Stefanovic speaks to leading aviation experts and oceanographers who put forward a compelling case as to why Malaysia should green light one final search.

Did the Malaysian government have contact with the pilot before it disappeared? Is there political foul play at hand? Can the plane and its passengers finally be located using new technology?

This compelling new documentary will address all these questions and more.

Stefanovic said: “MH370 remains the greatest aviation mystery of all time. Eight years on and there is still no sign of the plane or its 239 passengers and crew.

“This documentary exposes new details that haven’t been aired before with a compelling argument to get that search going again. We need to know where that plane is and finally give the families and friends of those on board some peace.”

