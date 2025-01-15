B&T’s Ones To Watch: Media Owners

As the media landscape rapidly evolves, 2025 promises to be a defining year for several of Australia’s most influential media owners, making headlines not just for their content but for strategic acquisitions, leadership shake-ups, and innovative content strategies that could reshape the industry—hopefully there are fewer scandals than last year, too.

At a tumultuous time for publishers, let’s take a look at the a look at the key players to watch in 2025.

The Daily Aus

The Daily Aus (TDA), founded in 2017 by Sam Koslowski and Zara Seidler, has quickly become a go-to news source for young Australians. Known for its easy-to-digest news updates on Instagram and TikTok, as well as its daily email newsletter and podcast, TDA breaks down the news in plain English, making it simple and relatable.

But some big changes from Meta could shake things up. In early 2024, Meta announced it would stop paying Australian news publishers for their content, a move that could hit outlets like TDA, which rely on social platforms to reach their audience.

Adding to the challenge, Meta revealed just a few days ago that it would be scrapping independent fact-checking on its platforms, shifting to a community-driven system similar to X’s community notes. This change raises concerns about misinformation spreading more easily, which could make it harder for reliable news sources to maintain trust. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said earlier this week that Meta Australia told her it currently has no plans to end third-party fact-checking in Australia, though that may of course change.

With a large following on Instagram, TDA will likely feel the impact of these shifts. To stay ahead, the platform has been focusing on growing its direct audience through its newsletter and other channels, reducing its dependence on social media.

As the media landscape keeps shifting, TDA’s knack for delivering accessible, straight-talking news makes it a key player to watch in 2025.

Network 10

Network 10 is making bold moves that could shake up the media scene in 2025.

In December 2024, Network 10 struck a deal to buy regional TV licenses from Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) across Queensland, southern New South Wales, and Victoria. This smart move will boost its regional reach and bring those stations under direct control. The deal is set to wrap up by February 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

At the same time, there’s buzz that Paramount Global might be looking to sell the network as part of a company shake-up. This has sparked plenty of chatter about what the future could hold for the network, from its ownership to its programming and overall strategy.

With so much change on the horizon, 10 is definitely worth keeping an eye on in 2025 as it navigates a new chapter in Australian media.

Foxtel

Foxtel, Australia’s top subscription TV and streaming service, is gearing up for a major shake-up after being acquired by global sports streaming giant DAZN. The $3.4 billion deal, announced in December 2024, is expected to wrap up in the second half of fiscal 2025, pending approvals.

Launched in 1995 as a joint venture between News Corp and Telstra, Foxtel has become a leader in digital entertainment, with 4.7 million subscribers across platforms like Kayo Sports and Binge.

DAZN—often called the “Netflix of sports” and pronounced “da zone” if you’re wondering—is backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik and has made waves by securing major global sports rights. As part of the deal, News Corp will get a six per cent stake in DAZN and a board seat, while Telstra will receive a three per cent stake, allowing both companies to refocus on other growth areas like digital real estate and publishing.

For DAZN, acquiring Foxtel is a huge win, giving it a solid foothold in Australia along with access to premium local sports rights, including AFL, NRL, and cricket. This positions DAZN to compete with global streaming giants while offering Aussie sports fans even more content.

As the media world shifts, this deal could mark a game-changing moment for Australian broadcasting.

Mamamia

Mamamia seriously stepped up its podcast game in 2024, making it a media brand to keep an eye on in 2025. With over 50 podcasts and millions of monthly listeners, the network covers everything from comedy and reality TV to feminism, beauty, and news — something for everyone.

In 2024, Mamamia kept the momentum going with the launch of KNOW, a lifestyle brand aimed at Gen Z, and The Daily Dial, a custom content planning tool. They also expanded its edu-tainment content with four new categories: Work, Birth, Divorce, and Health, giving listeners even more ways to engage.

Under the guidance of CEO Natalie Harvey, who was appointed in May 2024, Mamamia’s focus on diverse, relatable content has paid off, with podcast downloads continuing to climb.

As the media world keeps evolving, Mamamia’s bold content strategy and growing podcast network make it one to watch closely in 2025.

Nine

Nine’s 2024 was defined by its high-profile workplace issues and cultural struggles.

In October 2024, the company released a cultural review by independent firm Intersection, which revealed serious problems like bullying, discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse of power. The report suggested 22 ways to create a healthier work environment, including stronger leadership accountability and better policies.

To take action, Nine rolled out a plan focused on four key areas: People and Culture, Leadership, Policies and Governance, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The shake-up also saw leadership changes. CEO Mike Sneesby stepped down in September 2024 following mounting pressure over the toxic culture. Senior news figures like Sydney News Director Simon Hobbs and Queensland News Director Amanda Paterson also exited as part of a broader restructuring of the news division.

Just yesterday, the company announced a sprawling restructure that saw its business streamlined into three divisions and several high-profile roles cut, including CMO Liana Dubois and Stan CEO Martin Kugeler.

These steps highlight Nine’s commitment to improving its workplace culture, setting the stage for a major transformation heading into 2025.

Seven

Seven West Media has made big moves to stay competitive in a changing media world. In June 2024, the company announced a major shake-up to simplify operations and cut costs by around $100 million. This led to the departure of key executives, including chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette, CMO Melissa Hopkins, and head of sport Lewis Martin. The goal? To better align with Seven’s focus on television and digital media growth.

As part of the restructure, around 150 positions were cut across multiple departments to streamline operations further.

Leadership changes also made headlines. In April 2024, CEO James Warburton stepped down, with CFO Jeff Howard stepping up as the new CEO. Around the same time, News Director Craig McPherson resigned and was replaced by Anthony De Ceglie.

Adding to the turbulence, the network faced significant reputational challenges with its handling of high-profile defamation cases. The network was widely criticised for its coverage and legal strategies, amplifying pressure on its leadership and editorial policies.