Mamamia Launches Content Planning Tool, Gen Z Brand & Expands Work, Birth, Divorce & Health Content

Mamamia announced the launch of KNOW, a lifestyle media brand connecting with Gen Z, and The Daily Dial, a proprietary content planning tool at its upfronts. The company also shared the expansion of its edu-tainment strategy with four new categories: Work, Birth, Divorce, and Health.

“Mamamia moves at the speed of women. We meet her where she’s at and adapt our content slate in real time to address her needs, her mood, and the zeitgeist,” said Zara Curtis, chief content officer at Mamamia. “Our super power is to make entertaining content about any topic: no matter how dry or serious – we call it ‘edu-tainment’.

“That’s why Mamamia reaches 7.5 million women each month and why brands want to work with us; we’re the most-trusted women’s brand in Australia.

“Only we have licence to go anywhere on any topic relevant to women,” said Curtis. “We know how to turn any topic into content that women want to amplify on social and dark social.”

KNOW

“60 per cent of Gen Z use social media as their primary source of information and entertainment – the way they consume media is a whole new ballgame and very different to other generations. They exist outside the traditional news cycle because they’ve created their own,” said Zara Curtis, chief content officer at Mamamia.

“Traditional media just doesn’t earn the same share of attention with our generation, we live in our social feeds because communities are our heartland. We used that insight to create KNOW, meeting Gen Z on their level, in a language and a format they understand and that they will gravitate to,” said Maddy Lawler, Mamamia’s Gen Z strategy team.

“Gen Z are random and agnostic content consumers. They have no value judgement about the topics they engage with. From Upside Down Pineapples to US election memes, if it’s interesting to them, they’re all in,” said Lawler.

KNOW launches March 2025 and is a standalone brand from Mamamia, with its own ecosystem designed for Gen Z, by Gen Z. KNOW is the home for all the random content Gen Z crave, on the platforms they want.

The Daily Dial

The Daily Dial will be available exclusively to Mamamia clients and agencies from mid September as part of the Mamamia DNA insights suite.

“At Mamamia we don’t just talk to women, we listen to them. We are often told we are the best in market at understanding Australian women and now, we’re allowing brands to harness that knowledge for themselves by providing them with actionable insights to help them connect in the most effective way,” said Danni Wright, head of strategy at Mamamia.

The Daily Dial goes deep into mindset and relevance, enabling Mamamia to codify women’s content motivations and consumption behaviours across her day and week.

“The Daily Dial is our gamechanger,” added Wright. “It’s what sets us apart from every other publisher in Australia. We know that brands are looking for more than just reach and context and now The Daily Dial can help deliver more engagement and relevance than ever before”.

Also included within Mamamia DNA is the annual State Of Women report that provides advertisers with a heads-up on what Australian women are thinking right now and their new content consumption habits in 2025.

Mamamia DNA, including The Daily Dial, and State Of Women report is available for brands from 17 September.

Work

“There’s been a seismic shift in what work means to women, opening up a huge opportunity to provide women with the content they’re hungry for,” said Eliza Sorman Nilsson, head of content at Mamamia, noting a 35 per cent increase in audience appetite for Mamamia content that helps her navigate her career in the last three months alone.

Mamamia is addressing this change in audience behaviour with Biz, a new brand that covers all aspects of what work means to women of all generations, now: productivity, ambition, up-skilling, portfolio careers, office politics, WFH, linked in, entrepreneurs and intro-preneurs.

The Biz ecosystem will include content across written, video, newsletters, social, and audio. With Michelle Battersby, well-known former CMO turned entrepreneur, joining Mamamia’s exceptional talent bench to host the Biz podcast.

Biz will launch in February.

Birth

Birth content tends to be either angsty or earnest, Mamamia saw a gap for content that took a fresh approach. This new content brand and podcast, Diary Of A Birth, combines their trademark humour and candid storytelling.

“300,000 babies will be born in 2025. As always, when we see a way to help women, we jump in,” said Curtis.

“Diary Of A Birth will provide helpful takeaways designed to reassure and educate expectant mothers in a way that’s not sensational or alarming.”

The podcast will launch in November and will be hosted by Sarah-Marie Fahd, with expert advice from Dr Golly who debriefs with the audience after each birth ‘experience’.

Divorce

Divorce has been re-branded as re-birth by some of the most famous women in the world including Adele and Jennifer Lopez.

“Our audience appetite for divorce and affair-related content is at an all-time high with content on site skyrocketing. Even though divorce rates are down right now, our State Of Women report forecasts a spike in divorce once the economy stabilises. There are plenty of women planning their exits,” said Curtis.

“As always, we know where women are going and we’re there just a little bit before she arrives.”

To meet the demand, Mamamia will launch a new podcast and brand, Once Upon A Divorce, to connect with women at a time when she’s experiencing huge upheaval. The show will tell real-life stories hosted by NYT best-selling author, mother of three, and newly-divorced Sally Hepworth.

Once Upon A Divorce will launch in 2025.

Health

Nearly 90 per cent of Mamamia’s audience said that they are struggling to navigate the complex world of women’s health when seeking expert advice.

“Australian women are desperate for reliable health information from a known and trusted source,” said Curtis.

“We listened to their asks back in 2022 when we put on the Very Peri Summit with more than 14,000 women in attendance. Now we will put that on steroids to address all her major health concerns with the 1 Million Women Project. This ambition is core to our purpose, to make the world a better place for women and girls. There is no other brand that can change the health outcomes for Australian women than Mamamia.”

Nilson added said: “Women’s health needs are more complex than ever – the Internet is good for quantity, terrible for quality control. This is why Mamamia will hand-select a trusted panel of experts, delivered in our unique ‘edu-tainment’ approach. Under the 1 Million Women Project we’ll address the big issues we know she is facing such as perimenopause, ADHD, endometriosis, anxiety, contraception, breast cancer, mental health, sexual health, physical health, and more.”

The 1 Million Women Project will roll out from March 2025 with virtual summits, and an extensive content ecosystem and take-home tools designed to change the health outcomes of four generations of Australian women. To make it accessible to all Australian women, Mamamia will be translating all content into languages including Hindi, Mandarin, and more in 2025.