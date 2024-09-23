AdvertisingNewsletter

Former Seven CEO James Warburton To Become Boost Media’s Strategic Partner

James Warburton, Boost Media's strategic partner.
Former Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton will become a strategic partner for Boost Media.

Warburton will join Boost Media as a strategic partner, representing the private equity firm CVC after it bought a 30 per cent stake in the company.

Boost Media was launched in 2007 by George Buschman, who spent ten years as 2GB’s chief executive. The company provides strategic revenue growth solutions for digital, television, radio, outdoor, and print media operators as well as an exclusive media advisory service.

It sells advertising space on behalf of media operators including News Corp, Nine, and the Nova Network.

CVC also holds stakes in Future Super, Lendi, and superannuation and investment company Mason Stevens.

Aside from his recent CEO stint at Seven, which ended after a cloud of controversy embroiled the company, Warburton spent two decades in marketing roles at DDB Needham and McCann Erickson and was CEO of APN Outdoor.

