Pedigree Launches Lie Detector For Pooches Via Colenso BBDO

Dogs are always hungry. Even if they’ve just been fed, they immediately want more food, and they use their puppy dog eyes to get it. To prevent pet parents from being duped by their dog, Pedigree, with agency partner Colenso BBDO have created a canine Lie Detector – a device designed to help figure out the right amount to feed, helping to keep your dog honest about how much they eat.

The Lie Detector seeks to help solve the more serious issue of dog obesity, with 69 per cent of Australian dog owners reporting their dog as overweight or obese.

Nicola Paroissien, Pedigree brand director says: “The key to keeping your dog a healthy weight is good nutrition and knowing the right amount to feed. Yet 76 per cent of dog owners admit to giving their dog extra food beyond regular meals at least once a week. Pedigree Lie Detector is fun way to support pet parents in managing their dog’s weight, with the ultimate goal of having more great years together.”

Created in partnership with digital innovation agency Satellite NZ, the voice-activated Lie Detector connects to any collar and pairs with an app to track your furry liar’s every move. The app calculates the right amount of food for your dog’s breed, size and exercise level then monitors their activity levels based on high and low intensity activity minutes to calculate their calorie burn, while tracking their food intake 24 hours a day.

Ask the Pedigree Lie Detector “Is my dog a liar?” and it will call out your dog for fibbing, or let you know if they really could do with a snack or meal.

Notifications throughout the day reinforce healthy eating habits. For example, reminding people at breakfast time not to sneak their left-over toast to their dog because all the extras add up.

Kimberley Ragan, Colenso BBDO group creative director said: “Dogs are forever hungry. You feed them, and they immediately ask someone else in the household to feed them again. It’s something every dog owner, including myself, can relate to. Those puppy-eyes might be cute, but they’re also lying to you. With a Pedigree Lie Detector in their arsenal, pet parents across Australia can finally be certain if their dog is actually hungry – which is crucial information if you have a dog that needs to lose a few kilos.”

The campaign launched on 3 April with earned PR, led by Enthral. Partnering with dog behaviour expert, Nathan Williams, this focussed on national research highlighting dog obesity and just how many dogs lie to get extra food in Australia. The research and Nathan’s commentary dominated news headlines across breakfast TV, radio, and online media.

From 4 April, the campaign then rolls out with the help of celebrity influencers Angie Kent and her dog ChiChi, and Maddy Macrea and her dog Ben. They will be joined by a range of other content creators showing off the lengths their furry little liars will go to for more food, with their followers given the chance to win their own Pedigree Lie Detector. Meanwhile, across Australia dogs are being branded liars in an OOH and digital campaign. Everything leads owners to Pedigree’s feeding calculator, where they can learn more about the benefits of Pedigree nutrition for their dog’s health, and enter the draw to win their own Lie Detector.

CREDITS

Brand: Mars PEDIGREE

Creative Agency: Colenso BBDO

Digital Innovation Agency: Satellite NZ

Media Agency: Essence Mediacom

Production Company: The Collective Force

Director / DoP: Toaki Okano

Music / Sound: Franklin Rd Music & Sound

PR: Enthral